Highlights Tottenham could sign the fastest player in the Premier League last season.

A £50m move may be made before the window slams shut.

It's a potential transfer that doesn't bode well for Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur seem set to close out their summer window with a bang, as they continue to push for a longstanding target…

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

With the stellar start to the season having been enjoyed by Ange Postecoglou, on top of a number of economic transfer movements, many would struggle to find fault with the opening months of the Australian’s reign.

And now, with deadline day fast approaching, there could still be more to come to keep the good times rolling.

Fresh news has now emerged courtesy of the ever-reliable journalist John Percy, who offers an update on Twitter regarding the future of Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

He wrote: “Tottenham are set to move for Brennan Johnson this week as Nottingham Forest push for £50m deal.”

An alternative report suggests that Financial Fair Play could play a part in this deal, forcing the Tricky Trees to sell.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Given how Postecoglou seeks to set his teams up, the blistering speed provided by the 22-year-old Johnson would surely fit in well.

After all, analysis site FootTheBall offers the following summation of his philosophy, writing: “Ange Postecoglou is a manager that has his own ideology and playing style. His sides are known for being relentless in the press and putting a strong focus on attacking football.

“A lot of emphasis is placed within that framework on moving the ball out from the back, as well as the pace with which the players distribute the ball.”

The dynamism that the right winger offers would be transformative for the Lilywhites, with journalist Ethan Lamb even lauding Johnson as a "speed demon" after he clocked up the fastest speed in the Premier League last season with 36.7km/h.

However, he adds plenty of technical prowess to these starring physical assets, as last season saw him score eight and assist three in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

The addition of the wide man, whilst exciting for the fanbase, would prove bad news for Dejan Kulusevski, who has endured a tough past year in north London despite finding the net last weekend.

His finish secured another three points for Postecoglou, but marked just his first league goal since mid-January.

The Sweden international has failed to live up to the fine form that his first six months at the club promised, where he scored five and assisted eight in the league during his six-month loan spell.

He has plenty to offer but can be criticised for his one-footedness and lack of dynamism. The former Juventus star even admitted the former, claiming: “The things I aim to improve on are things like my right foot and I have to get better with my head, heading wise.”

Meanwhile, Johnson certainly thrives with both feet, with his second goal in their 2-2 draw with Everton back in March a powerful left-footed effort that soared into the top corner.

It's no surprise that he has been lauded by his boss Steve Cooper, who noted back in 2022: “I thought Brennan was a right threat today, and thought it was only a matter of time before he created and scored again.

“I thought he was excellent tonight, he was the real threat in the game and he took the penalty really well, he committed to his technique and decision so he looked clinical.”

To add an additional goal threat, who has far more speed than his potential competition for that right-wing spot to align with Postecoglou’s system, it would mark a special final piece of business to cap off a stellar summer.