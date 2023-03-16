Everton have made numerous transfer missteps in recent years, however, one that seemed like it had been completed with a modicum of sense was the decision to bring in Dele Alli in January of 2022.

The English midfielder burst onto the scene at Tottenham Hotspur as a free-scoring youngster but has seen his powers and stock wane as he has struggled to recapture his blistering form.

As such, Daniel Levy sanctioned his move to Goodison Park in a deal that was structured abnormally. Leaving for free, within the contract there were clauses that meant the Toffees would only have to pay a £10m fee should he reach a certain number of games for the club and £40m based on his performances.

It was thought that should he be a success then the Merseyside club wouldn't mind paying, whereas if he failed, which he has thus far, they could at least discount an outstanding sum being offloaded.

Having failed to have the desired impact on Frank Lampard's squad, he has since been struggling to reignite his floundering career at Besiktas of late. It, therefore, has left Sean Dyche to clean up the mess, which he must do this summer by ditching Alli.

What is Dele Alli doing now?

The 26-year-old would start just two matches for the Toffees last season, as his talents remained untrusted whilst his potential fee loomed. Given the notorious financial failures the club has endured recently, they could not afford to waste further funds on a player who might not offer them more than what they had.

His 6.55 average rating served to support this decision, and in the two games this campaign he would show enough to suggest he had to leave. He would record just a 6.35 rating in his two short cameos.

Then, since moving to Turkey, the 6 foot 2 ace has been on the end of some scathing criticism from his boss Senol Gunes who claimed he "doesn't deserve to play". To make it worse he has recently been told he will never play for the club again by the head coach, banishing him to the stands.

This came months after talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordon had launched his own tirade on the failed maestro, as he claimed: "He’s been there for two months, he’s a complete and utter waste of time. He was a waste of time at Tottenham for two years, he’s been a waste of time being signed for Everton. It was a waste of time signing.”

Dyche must fix this failed Lampard experiment by ditching the £100k-per-week dud before he drains the club of any more money when he clearly has nothing left to offer.