Everton are a club that have truly fallen into disrepute, having become something of a laughing stock within the Premier League due to their dramatic downturn.

With countless funds wasted and a second relegation battle in as many seasons ongoing, the once great club are in very serious threat of making their first trip to the Championship since 1951.

However, what has arguably been a culmination of such embarrassment is their ongoing fiasco with Dele Alli, who Frank Lampard brought in last year in an effort to fire them to safety.

Acquired initially on a free transfer, various clauses were inserted that meant if a certain number of games were played he would trigger a fee. However, given their financial woes, they have managed to sidestep such an occasion for now.

That's not to suggest that the deal has been anything other than a shocker though, with the former England international having struggled for game time in a Royal Blue shirt, and then been sent packing from Turkey in his search for it out on loan.

Now pictured with a balloon in mouth upon his return to England, this bout of nitrous oxide was unfortunately not administered for the surgery he would later undergo to fix his hip issue. Once the golden boy of English football, few have endured a greater downfall than the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

How much is Dele Alli worth now?

Having only mustered 13 appearances thus far for the Toffees, there was an initial expectation that Lampard would be the perfect man to reignite the midfielder's faltering career. Previously starring under Mauricio Pochettino, particularly during his 18-goal and nine-assist season in 2016, his fall from grace was evident in the final half of a season in north London, which brought about just one league goal.

Whether it be through the terror his fee might incur, or simply a lack of faith in his abilities anymore, Alli has been completely frozen out of the first team picture this year.

His latest scandal is sure to only see that intensify, with Sean Dyche unlikely to be receptive to such recklessness.

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan was quick to lambast the maestro, with his latest scathing rant exacerbating his failures: "Dele Alli, for two or three years now, has wasted everybody’s time. His own, his employers’, his teammates’. He’s a shadow of himself and he’s chosen this path.

"He turns up on a pitch looking like a refugee as I said before,” Jordan added. "An escapee is a better word, from Pirates of the Caribbean."

To further outline such a decline, the £100k-per-week flop has unsurprisingly seen his value plummet too. Standing at a once admirable €22m (£19.3m) upon joining, that figure has since halved to just €11m (£9.6m) and only seems set to fall further.

With a future seemingly wasted that had promised so much, Dyche must give up on Lampard's failed experiment and get rid of Alli this summer.