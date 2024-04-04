Denmark, a country known for its rich Viking history, picturesque landscapes and culture, has also made a significant mark on the world of football. This small Scandinavian nation has produced an array of footballing talents who have not only dominated domestically but have also shone on the international stage.

From the dynamic dribbling of Michael Laudrup to the formidable goalkeeping of Peter Schmeichel, Denmark has gifted the football world with players of the highest order.

With that, here is the list of what we believe are the ten greatest Danish footballers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Peter Schmeichel 1981-2003 2 Michael Laudrup 1981-1998 3 Allan Simonsen 1971-1989 4 Brian Laudrup 1986-2000 5 Preben Elkjær Larsen 1976-1990 6 Jon Dahl Tomasson 1992-2011 7 Frank Arnesen 1975-1988 8 Christian Eriksen 2010-present 9 Morten Olsen 1970-1989 10 Thomas Sorensen 1993-2017

10 Thomas Sørensen

1993-2017

With an impressive career spanning more than 20 years, Thomas Sørensen, a name synonymous with dependability and exceptional goalkeeping, etched his name into Denmark's history.

The goalkeeper became one of Denmark's most-capped players, with 101 caps, playing in key competitions like Euro 2004 and the World Cup in 2002 and 2010.

His club career was also successful, as he enjoyed spells at English teams like Stoke City, Aston Villa and Sunderland. Due to his exceptional agility and shot-stopping skills during this time, he became known as one of the Premier League's most reliable 'keepers.

9 Morten Olsen

1970-1989

Famous in Danish football history, Morten Olsen had a remarkable career as a player and coach, displaying a depth of knowledge about the game that few could match. He earned 102 caps for the Danish national team between 1970 and 1989 as a result of his technical prowess, ability to read the game and calmness under pressure as a defender.

In terms of awards, the Dane won the Danish Player of the Year award twice and captained Denmark at Euro 1984 and the 1986 World Cup.

His most notable stints at club level were at Racing White Daring Molenbeek and Anderlecht in Belgium, where he won numerous league titles and other domestic awards. He also managed the national team for 15 years until 2015, taking the nation to two World Cup and two European Championship finals.

8 Christian Eriksen

2010-present

Christian Eriksen has not only made a name for himself as one of the most gifted and imaginative midfielders in Danish football history, but of his generation.

After moving to Ajax, Eriksen made his breakthrough. There, he established himself as a vital player with outstanding passing accuracy, vision and a threat from midfield, which resulted in a move to the English Premier League.

Eriksen rose to prominence at Tottenham thanks to his free kicks, playmaking skills, and knack for scoring game-winning goals, which helped the north London club routinely finish in the top four and advance to the 2019 Champions League final. Since then, he's featured for Inter Milan, Brentford and current club Manchester United.

The midfielder has also been a vital member of Denmark's national team, having amassed 128 caps and contributed to important events such as the World Cup and the European Championship. In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Eriksen's recovery from a heart attack on the field during Euro 2020 has motivated many as he continues to soldier on.

7 Frank Arnesen

1975-1988

Frank Arnesen is a man of many talents, having held prominent positions at several of Europe's best teams as a gifted midfielder, a scout and a creative director.

The 67-year-old's professional football career started with Ajax, where he won the KNVB Cup, European Cup and several Eredivisie titles in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His career then carried him to Belgium's Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Valencia in Spain, which saw his career totals for goals and assists reach 121 and 104 respectively.

From 1977 to 1987, Arnesen earned 52 caps for Denmark and served his country proud by providing the same technical know-how to the national team as he did to his clubs. Even though his international career did not take place during Denmark's golden era in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was a crucial member of the squad and helped it grow and succeed internationally during a time when Danish football was undergoing significant change.

He played at the 1984 European Championship in France, where Denmark had one of their finest results in a major tournament at the time, making it to the semi-finals and scoring three goals.

6 Jon Dahl Tomasson

1992-2011

One of Denmark's most prolific attackers, Jon Dahl Tomasson's career was a unique combination of exceptional talent, tenacity and accomplishment. He rose through the ranks of international football by wearing the uniforms of some of the top teams in Europe, which included stints at Milan, Newcastle United, Villarreal, Feyenoord and others.

The prolific striker won nine trophies during his club career, which included the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at San Siro. Despite all his efforts, he fell just short of 200 goals for his career at 197, as one of the most highly decorated Danish players outside his home nation.

He finished on 112 caps and is still among the nation's all-time top scorers with 51, which puts him second. In terms of awards, he was crowned Danish Player of the Year in 2002 and 2004, and played in the European Championship in 2000 and 2004, and the World Cup in 2002 and 2010.

5 Preben Elkjær Larsen

1976-1990

Many Danish football fans associate Preben Elkjær Larsen with being one of the most captivating and gifted forwards of his time, and if you have a spare minute to watch his highlights below, we're sure you'll agree.

Elkjær had great success in his club career, especially with Hellas Verona in Italy, where he rose to legendary status. Supporters of Verona still honour him for his crucial part in the club's historic 1984/85 Serie A title victory. His strong sprinting, superb dribbling and amazing goal-scoring ability during his time in Italy made him one of the most feared strikers in European football during the 1980s.

His quality was also evident for the Danish national team, when they were dubbed "Danish Dynamite" team due to their attractive and attacking playing style. He played at the 1986 World Cup, as well as the European Championship in 1984 and 1988, earning 69 caps and 38 goals for his nation.

4 Brian Laudrup

1986-2000

Renowned for his remarkable skill, pace and intelligence on the field, Brian Laudrup is regarded as one of Denmark's most gifted and elegant football players.

Laudrup rose to fame during his time at Rangers in Scotland, helping them win three Scottish Premier League crowns during his tenure in the 1990s. However, he also played for the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Milan, where he picked up a Champions League winners' medal.

Laudrup was a part of the 1992 European Championship squad, where he helped his nation secure an unexpected trophy, with Denmark taking part as the ultimate underdogs. He also appeared at the 1998 World Cup and amassed 86 caps for Denmark, scoring 22 goals.

3 Allan Simonsen

1971-1989

Allan Simonsen's career has made him one of Denmark's most famous football players.

His low centre of gravity and amazing ability to score in nearly any circumstance enabled German side Borussia Mönchengladbach to win three Bundesliga crowns and three UEFA Cup finals, winning two.

In 1977, he received his most notable personal honour when he was given the Ballon d'Or, defeating football legends like Kevin Keegan and Michel Platini in the process.

In addition, Simonsen's career included a well-publicised transfer to FC Barcelona, where he made a lasting impression with his flair and goalscoring abilities despite the team's ups and downs. Later in his career, he also played for Charlton Athletic.

The little magician played with distinction for Denmark at international level, winning 57 caps and tallying 23 goals.

2 Michael Laudrup

1981-1998

When people talk about the classiest and smartest football players in history, Michael Laudrup's name surely has to come up frequently.

During his club career, Laudrup played for a number of Europe's most renowned teams, including Lazio, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Ajax. He was a major component of the Barcelona "Dream Team" that won four straight La Liga titles from 1991 to 1994 and the club's first-ever European Cup in 1992 under Johan Cruyff.

However, he made the controversial decision to join bitter rivals Real Madrid, where he continued to display his skills and contributed to Los Blancos winning La Liga in his debut season.

Laudrup's international career was just as good, earning 104 caps and scoring 37 goals. He played in three European Championships finals and the World Cup in 1986 and 1998, serving as an essential member of the Danish national team for more over 15 years.

Despite infamously not being a member of the team that won the European Championship in 1992, he made significant contributions to Danish football that improved the sport's standing internationally.

1 Peter Schmeichel

1981-2003

Peter Schmeichel represents goalkeeping perfection: a master at stopping shots and a formidable presence between the sticks.

Schmeichel's tenure at Manchester United, as a crucial member of Sir Alex Ferguson's squad that dominated English football in the 1990s, was the high point of his club career.

He helped United accomplish a historic treble during his nine years there (1991–1999), alongside winning multiple Premier League crowns, three FA Cups, and the Champions League in 1999. His contributions in pivotal games, particularly his incredible saves against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, will always be remembered.

Throughout his remarkable career, Schmeichel played for Denmark on the international scene, earning 129 caps and ranking second among the nation's most-capped players. His remarkable efforts were essential to Denmark's incredible journey to the 1992 European Championship, where he played a major role in the country's unexpected and inspirational triumph.