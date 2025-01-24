Chelsea have made a new January bid to sign one highly-rated forward who's been targeted throughout the window, with BlueCo getting a clear reply to their advances.

Chelsea eyeing new forwards for Enzo Maresca before deadline day

Enzo Maresca is believed to be in the market for both a new wide player and striker, with Christopher Nkunku potentially on the way out of Stamford Bridge before deadline day on February 3rd and Mykhailo Mudryk facing a lengthy ban after his failed drugs test.

Chelsea are set to hold talks over Alejandro Garnacho this week, according to Telegraph journalist Matt Law, and it is believed they're weighing up Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens or Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel as alternatives.

Garnacho is valued at around £50 million by Man United, so it won't be an easy deal to pull off, and the Argentine is also attracting serious interest from Napoli.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Amidst their pursuit of a winger, there is also the matter of Chelsea's search for a striker to complement Nicolas Jackson, which is made all the more imperative for Stamford Bridge officials by the Frenchman's potential switch to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have a number of high-profile striker targets on their agenda - including reported Arsenal targets in Wolves star Matheus Cunha and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko - after deciding to push forward their plans to bring in a new number nine for the winter rather than later this year (Simon Phillips).

Going back to their wide-attacking targets, reports in Spain have recently shed light on Chelsea bids for Deportivo La Coruna sensation Yeremay Hernandez.

The 22-year-old has bagged eight goals and three assists for Deportivo in the Spanish Segunda division this season, leading to serious interest from elite clubs, and Chelsea are among his admirers.

Chelsea have made offers to sign Hernandez already this month, which have all been rejected by Deportivo, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on yet another approach.

Chelsea see £12.6 million bid for Yeremay Hernandez rejected by Deportivo

As per the respected journalist, Deportivo have rejected a new bid from Chelsea for Hernandez, this time coming in at around £12.6 million - around £4.4 million below his £17 million release clause.

Hernandez has been called an exciting and "flamboyant" wide player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on world football's youngest rising stars, but it appears he won't be coming to west London this month.