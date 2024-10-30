In a welcome boost after the international break, a top Derby County summer signing is now one of a number of players in line to make their return from the sidelines against Millwall this weekend.

Derby injury news

The Rams continued their excellent start last time out, defeating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 before the international break thanks to goals Curtis Nelson and Marcus Harness to leave their side sitting comfortable in mid-table. Paul Warne's side will now be tasked with continuing their form up against Millwall, who could leapfrog the newly-promoted Rams with victory.

In pursuit of back-to-back victories, Derby have at least been handed plenty of positive injury news during the international break. Tom Barkhuizen, Liam Thompson and David Ozoh are all set to make their return from the sidelines after the international break and could feature again soon.

As reported by the Derby Telegraph, Ben Osborn is now in line to return against Millwall after his hamstring injury against Sunderland ruled him out of his side's victory over QPR last time out. Despite initial fears, however, the injury was not severe enough to leave the summer signing sidelined for a prolonged period of time.

Since arriving as a free agent in the summer, the former Sheffield United midfielder has started five of Derby's nine Championship games in a run that he will hope to see become more consistent now that he's swiftly avoided any injury concern. Whether Warne grants his returning midfielder an instant start in his side's trip to Millwall this weekend remains to be seen, however.

"Terrific" Osborn must nail down starting place

Back from injury with the fixtures only set to come thick and fast as the season approaches the festive period, Osborn must take advantage of his return to secure a consistent starting spot in Warne's side. It's a place that the Rams would have signed him to claim in the summer and one that he must convince Warne that he deserves over others.

Of course, if the praise of former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is anything to go by, then over time Osborn will make it his place to lose at the heart of Derby's midfield. Heckingbottom told Sky Sports via Derby County News when Osborn arrived at Pride Park in the summer: “[He’s a] terrific character. He is a down-to-earth lad, very motivated, very determined.

“He probably kept his affiliation with Derby quiet coming through at Forest. I actually spoke to him when he was in the middle of the medical here, and he was talking about how pleased he was to get this move. I think it’s good for Ben, I think it’s good for Warny, and I think it’s good for Derby.”

Now, the former Blade must prove his former boss right and become one of Warne's main men at Derby.