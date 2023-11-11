Despite enduring a frustrating start this season, Derby County are still within touching distance of the League One play-offs as Paul Warne looks to guide the Rams back to the Championship. The Midlands club are aiming to avoid a repeat of the previous campaign when they missed out on a place in the top six by a single point, as Peterborough secured their spot.

Currently two points adrift of Stevenage in sixth place with a game in hand, Derby's fate is in their own hands in the early stages of the season, and Warne will hope that some consistency will result in a comfortable play-off qualification come the end of the season. However, the boss could lose a player that those at Pride Park are huge fans of following some alarming transfer news.

Derby transfer news

Not exactly big spenders, the Rams brought in a limited number of reinforcements during the summer, which has seen the club enjoy little progress. Warne will hope that, as the season goes on, his side will begin to establish themselves as one of the top sides in League One. Next up, Derby square off against Barnsley, hoping to make it four games without defeat in all competitions.

No matter how this season goes, however, they could be forced to cope without last season's Scholar of the Year. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, both Aston Villa and Southampton are plotting January moves for Darren Robinson, whose current Derby contract comes to an end during the summer of 2024.

As the 18-year-old's contract remains on course to reach its end, Derby may be left with no choice but to cash in on their academy graduate, despite the fact that those within the club believe he could go right to the very top.

Derby should fight to keep "great" Robinson

Derby would be wise in keeping one of their best young talents in Robinson. It will be difficult to convince the midfielder amid interest from both the Championship and Premier League, but perhaps now is the time to hand the teenager more minutes in the first-team. As things stand, Robinson has made just one appearance for Warne's side this season, which came in a 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers' U21s. The last thing those at Pride Park will want is to regret failing to agree a new contract with a player they reportedly consider to have the potential to become a superstar.

It comes as little shock that Robinson has already earned plenty of praise during his career, including from the head of youth at former club Dungannon, Dixie Robinson, who said, via Derby County News: "Darren has been excellent ever since he has came in. He got the chance to go over to Fleetwood in the winter and he asked could he train with the first team due to COVID restrictions and to be fair to him he has trained so well he has stayed with the first team since.

"Robbo has also been over at Stoke and most recently Derby where he has decided to sign for on a three year deal. Darren has a great attitude, works tremendously hard, technically very good and he gets about the pitch and I’ve no doubt, with the mindset that he has, I think he will go a long way in the game."