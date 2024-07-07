Derby County have really kicked into gear in the transfer market now, bolstering their squad with wise new recruits ahead of a challenging Championship season to follow.

Paul Warne and Co have added firepower up top in the form of Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson both joining, whilst also strengthening further in the middle of the park with ex-Nottingham Forest central midfielder Ben Osborn moving to Pride Park.

As more incomings begin to be eyed up no doubt, this could result in some Derby faces being moved on shortly too, with an attacker in danger of being let go of soon.

Tom Barkhuizen's time at Derby

The player in question who could fall victim to Warne balancing the books is ex-Preston North End man Tom Barkhuizen, who did shine in spurts for the Rams last term on the way to automatic promotion being secured.

The 30-year-old left winger would amass 12 goal contributions in the league from 37 clashes to more than play his part but found the end of his season frustratingly disrupted by injury, resulting in his minutes becoming less frequent towards the business end of the campaign.

With Corey Blackett-Taylor also joining mid-way through last campaign looking to really make an impact next season in Derbyshire, who can play down Barkhuizen's preferred left flank, the experienced forward could find he now gradually slides down the pecking order.

Barkhuizen's excessive wage will also be another factor as to why Warne and Co could try to move him on soon, with Derby unafraid to let previous key players exit owing to a high pay packet as of late, seen in Conor Hourihane leaving for Barnsley recently, who had been pocketing £12k-per-week.

The Derby number seven even found himself earning more than first-team hero Nathaniel Mendez Laing, as per 2023's wage bill, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man no doubt demanding a pay increase right as the season ended, after putting in fantastic displays across the promotion-winning campaign.

Barkhuizen's wage at Derby

When casting an eye over the wage bill, it's not only Mendez-Laing who is surprisingly earning a lesser wage than Barkhuizen, who rakes in a wage of £7.6k-per-week.

Defensive teammates Eiran Cashin and Kane Wilson both earn a lower weekly salary of £3.3k and £5k respectively, despite accumulating 85 league appearances between them in the third tier last campaign.

Barkhuizen vs Mendez-Laing (23/24) Player Wage per week Games Goals Assists Barkhuizen £7.6k 41 7 6 Mendez-Laing £4.9k 46 9 18 Sourced by Salary Sport/Transfermarkt

Mendez-Laing will feel even more aggrieved, however, with his nine goals and 18 assists last season in all competitions steering the Rams constantly back on course to the glory of promotion, all whilst only earning £4.9k-per-week compared to his better-off counterpart.

If Warne wants to add more new signings to his roster at Pride Park also, getting rid of Barkhuizen now could be a smart call, with the ex-Lilywhites attacker's contract expiring in 2025, meaning they should try to cash in soon.

Barkhuizen's high salary being off the wage bill would also free up more space for the Championship club to play with in terms of incomings, eyeing up new faces that can excel and thrive when making the leap up, alongside the reliable figure of Mendez-Laing.

The 5 foot 10 attacker will be remembered fondly for delivering the goods in League One for the Rams even if he does get moved on soon, but there's no time for sentimentality right now, as Derby look to improve all over the park ahead of the forthcoming second-tier season.