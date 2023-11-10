Highlights Derby County must find consistency if they want to regain their Championship place, and the January transfer window may be their saving grace.

Derby are reportedly interested in signing an AFC Wimbledon striker who has been involved in ten goals in 17 appearances this season.

However, his potential international commitments may put off suitors.

Currently sitting outside of the play-off places in League One by two points, Derby County must find some consistency if they want to regain their place in the Championship this season. The Rams have endured quite the fall from grace, having previously been among the Championship top six before issues on and off the pitch resulted in relegation and a struggle to get out of England's third tier.

The January transfer window could yet become Paul Warne's saving grace, however, as the Midlands club set their sights on one particular target who could make all the difference in the second half of the campaign.

Derby County transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Derby didn't spend a single penny on transfer fees, instead welcoming a number of players on free deals. The likes of Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward and Josh Vickers all came in as the Rams aimed for promotion once more.

Those that arrived haven't made much of an impact, though, leaving those at Pride Park to turn their attention towards potential January reinforcements. The winter window can make all the difference for any side and Derby will be hoping to see it significantly boost their promotion chances. And that could be the case if they land one reported target.

According to TeamTalk, Derby are eyeing a move to sign Ali Al-Hamadi in January. Rams chiefs are reportedly huge admirers of the AFC Wimbledon striker, who has also attracted the reported interest of Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Leeds United. As the race for the Iraq international heats up, those at Pride Park may have to move quickly if they are to secure his signature.

Having reportedly rejected bids from Peterbrough and Barnsley for their striker in the summer, Wimbledon look likely to face another tough test when it comes to keeping their star man. One thing that may put potential January suitors off a move, however, is the fact that Al-Hamadi could miss up to a month in the new year due to international commitments with Iraq in the Asia Cup.

Derby should make a move for "brilliant" Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi's stats tell you all you need to know about just how impressive the 21-year-old has been for Wimbledon so far this season. In 17 appearances, the forward has been involved in ten goals, having found the back of the net five times and assisted a further five in all competitions. The concern over a January move would be his ability to step up a league but, given his young age, the Iraq international would have plenty of time to find his feet in League One.

Al-Hamadi has unsurprisingly been at the centre of praise from Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson, who said via Limerick Live: "To be honest, he’s done great to get back to us because originally we expected he wouldn’t be back tonight and that he wouldn’t get back in the country until tomorrow.

“But he managed to get himself back after the games [with Iraq] because he landed yesterday after obviously playing 70 minutes on Sunday, so we had to be careful with what we did with him tonight. The temptation was to throw him in or to play him longer, but Saikou [Janneh] did such a great job as well for 60-70 minutes that we were able to hold him back. Obviously, he has come on and had an impact as well. He’s been brilliant, not only with his goals but with his work rate and his attitude.”