Reliable journalist John Percy has confirmed that Derby County have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke, as well as holding talks for another signing.

Latest Derby news

The Rams' disappointing run continued over the weekend, with Paul Warne's side losing 2-1 away to Cardiff City, leaving them sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

It is now six defeats in a row for Derby in the league, leading to them plummeting down the table, with improvements badly needed sooner rather than later, in order to avoid a swift return to League One at the end of the campaign.

In terms of transfers, the Rams have been pushing to sign Oscar Fraulo during the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old midfielder currently at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde has been linked with a loan move away from the Premier League club this month, with Derby thought to be one of the interested parties. Swansea City are also believed to be in the mix to bring in the defender on a temporary basis, as well as a number of unnamed clubs.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Percy reported that Derby have agreed to sign Clarke and are also holding talks with his Middlesbrough teammate Dan Barlaser.

This is really exciting news for Rams supporters, who will know the importance of bringing in January reinforcements, allaying fears of relegation in the process. Clarke is an experienced head with a wealth of Championship experience, making 158 appearances in the competition, while Boro manager Michael Carrick has heaped praise on Barlaser in the past.

"He was terrific. He can control the game so well from that position and speed up play and picks the moment to change the tempo and play the pass that makes the difference. He set up the goal. He has that clever pass in him where he puts Lukas in. I'm really pleased for Dan."

Dan Barlaser's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 19 Starts 11 Minutes played 1063 Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.2 Tackles per game 0.8 Pass completion rate 89.5%

While Clarke would bring nous and solidity at the back for Derby - he also knows the club well after his previous time there - Barlaser could be a great addition at the heart of the midfield, providing a combination of industry and quality.

The 28-year-old former EFL Trophy winner has chipped in with one goal and assist apiece in the Championship this season, while at international level in the past, he won two caps for England's Under-18s. He has now proven himself at a good level for a sustained period, so signing him is a no-brainer.