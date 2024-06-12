Derby County look to have made bolstering their central midfield spots a main priority for the upcoming transfer window, and it's an understandable area that needs improving in, considering Max Bird's exit to Bristol City significantly weakens Paul Warne's men here.

That's before you even take into account the likes of Korey Smith and Conor Hourihane - who did a job last season in their promotion success when needed - have been shoved out of the door too at Pride Park, on top of the fact Ebou Adams - who quickly became a fan's favourite on loan - has also returned back to his parent employers in Cardiff City.

Therefore, it's no great shock to see Warne and Co scrambling about to sign a new midfield star, with this EFL veteran being eyed up reportedly.

Derby's search for a midfielder

According to a report from The Sun late last week, the newly promoted outfit are keen on adding the seasoned head of Ben Osborn to their ranks this summer, with the midfielder now a free-agent steal.

Controversially formerly of Nottingham Forest fame, where he made 230 appearances, the 29-year-old was actually born in Derby funnily enough, and even had a brief stint as a child in the Rams youth set-up, before defecting over to their arch-rivals.

Last on the books with the Blades, having actually featured 24 times in the Premier League last campaign as Chris Wilder's men crashed and burned in the top flight, The Sun have also stated that Watford are another interested party, with Derby waiting to see if he picks his hometown club over the Hornets.

Getting this signing done and dusted could mean Derby don't feel as pressured into re-signing former loan gem Adams, who has been rumoured for a return to Pride Park, knowing that Osborn is a steely and determined midfielder who will give the Rams a cool head when making the step-up, away from going back in for the former Forest Green man.

What Osborn would offer Derby

Described as being an "invaluable" player for his side last season by Wilder, after putting in a top-drawer effort in a 2-2 draw versus Chelsea with six ground duels successfully won, Derby will be able to still have the grit Adams displayed in abundance with Osborn joining.

Osborn's experience also makes him more of a worthwhile pursuit than the former Rams loanee, having accumulated 268 EFL games across his varied career to date, all whilst still only being 29 years of age.

Known for being a big-game player too whilst still playing for Derby's main nemesis in Forest, seen in this last-gasp winner versus the Rams being lashed in back in 2015, any hatred of Osborn for this solo strike will need to be put to one side if he shines under Warne in the here and now, after haunting those at Pride Park in the past.

Away from just being purchased to add strength in depth to the central midfield ranks, Osborn has also proven across his career to be a dependable and versatile utility figure capable of plugging gaps, often lining up down the left wing and even at left-back on occasion in South Yorkshire among other positions.

Positions played by Osborn at Sheffield United Position played Games played Goals Assists CM 34 0 0 LM 33 2 4 LW 13 3 2 RM 13 0 2 LB 4 0 0 DM 3 0 0 AM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at how adaptable he can be when glancing at the table above, it feels like a no-brainer for Derby to swoop in for the free agent, who could also offer pearls of wisdom to the rest of the Rams camp on how to stay afloat in the Championship and excel after promotion.