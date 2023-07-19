Derby County are set to complete another piece of transfer business soon, with The Derby Telegraph reporting that a deal is nearly sorted to snap up Charlie Lindsay on a free transfer.

Who is Charlie Lindsay?

The 19-year-old is currently without a club, having been let go by his previous club Rangers. The youngster never made his debut for the Scottish Premiership outfit and instead spent the entirety of his time with the team playing for their B-Squad in the Lowland League and in various cup competitions. He initially caught the eye with Glentoran's Under-17 squad, which prompted the Gers to bring him to their own youth setup. Initially getting minutes for their Under-18 outfit, he then moved up to Rangers B, but has been let go after just two seasons with them.

During his stint playing for the Gers, he did manage to impress in reserve team action. The attacking midfielder played in the Trust Trophy and UEFA Youth League for the Scottish outfit without ever really making an impact - he played 13 times and scored twice - but it was his 2022/23 season in the Lowland League that stands out. Becoming a regular there, he played 33 times and rewarded the Gers B team with 12 goals and six assists along the way. Despite that impressive record though, the midfielder was released at the end of the campaign.

Are Derby County signing Charlie Lindsay?

On a hunt for a new club, it now looks as if he may have found one. According to a report from The Derby Telegraph, Derby are ready to snap him up on a permanent transfer having tried him on a trial basis. He'd been tracked by several other EFL outfits too, with Hull, Blackburn and Huddersfield all monitoring his situation, but it looks as if he will now head to Pride Park.

The League One outfit must have liked what they saw from the 19-year-old and having now impressed during his spell there, he has earnt a place in the Rams' academy.

Lindsay, who appears to be one for the future, offers Derby some versatility should they need to call upon him. He can play as both a central midfielder but also further forward in an attacking midfield role too. He seems to excel in both positions, with the youngster managing more assists when further back but more goals when he is given the chance to roam forward. If needed, he has also been utilised on either wing in the past too.

The 19-year-old talent also has some experience at international level, albeit not a first-team cap. He has played four times for the Northern Ireland Under-16 squad and bagged two goals in four games for them. Despite a solid record with that youth outfit, he has since gone unpicked though for Under-17, 18 and 19 teams. Some more coaching and reserve gametime with Derby though could lead to more caps - and could perhaps lead in the future to some first-team football for the Rams and his country.