Derby County have wasted no time in freshening up their squad for the next campaign, releasing a number of key first-team faces who presumably can't make the cut up a level anymore.

Conor Hourihane's name was arguably the most surprising from the list of names that were released at the end of their contract by Paul Warne considering the former Barnsley man was captain during the League One promotion success that has just occurred.

Korey Smith has also been allowed to leave from the central midfield spots at Pride Park, and with Ebou Adams heading back to Cardiff City for the meantime after starring on loan and Max Bird now on the books at Bristol City officially, Derby will need to add in bodies in the middle of the park soon.

Away from splashing the cash moving up a division, the Rams could be tempted to give one young starlet more minutes and a chance to impress even with Championship football around the corner.

Adebayo Fapetu's numbers for Derby

Previously on the roster at Arsenal at youth level, Adebayo Fapetu will no doubt be taking inspiration from the likes of Eiran Cashin and Louie Sibley in trying to catapult himself into the senior mix soon who never looked back after advancing through the youth ranks in Derbyshire.

Fapetu is an exciting talent in his own right too, however, and could be just what Derby need to add some more energy and tenacity to their ageing squad.

Derby released list in full Player released Age Conor Hourihane 33 Dwight Gayle 34 Joe Wildsmith 28 Korey Smith 33 Martyn Waghorn 34 Scott Loach 35 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Already offloading many of the veterans from their squad, this could now be Fapetu's time to shine after a promising Premier League 2 campaign.

The 19-year-old midfielder managed to register a goal and an assist from the centre of the park for the U21s across 15 appearances this season, which even resulted in the ex-Gunner being given a first-team chance in the FA Cup by Warne against Crewe Alexandra late into 2023.

He will now be champing at the bit to be given more first-team opportunities, pouncing on his opportunity now to give Warne a dilemma in the middle of the pitch with a number of midfield targets reportedly already on Derby's radar.

It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the Rams to start bleeding in more youth like Fapetu gradually, considering their impressive track record with starlets in the past.

Derby's track record with youngsters

You only need to cast an eye to the squad that achieved promotion to see Derby's excellent record with giving youngsters time to develop and flourish, with Cashin, Sibley, Bird and Liam Thompson all playing major roles in Championship football being secured.

Cashin and Bird have been mainstays of the Rams first-team for a number of years now, and with Bird now leaving for good to Ashton Gate, Fapetu could want to now test himself in the senior ranks and become an understudy to an experienced face before excelling down the line in similar fashion.

Derby academy graduates - numbers in the first-team Player First-team appearances Goals Assists Bird 200 10 17 Cashin 122 5 2 Sibley 173 20 12 Thompson 75 2 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Fapetu will take some encouragement from reading the table above, knowing the route to the first team can be a beneficial if long-winded one, but he will have to sign a new contract to stay put first with his contract expiring next month.

Yet, with the retained list confirming that talks are underway, Fapetu could have a background role next season at Pride Park in the first-team.

Whereas, Hourihane will look to see out his career with a brand-new club after walking away from Warne's men just weeks after promotion glory.