Derby County have quite the reputation for giving their young starlets an opportunity to impress on the first-team stage, with a number of their star performers this season once just emerging academy prospects.

Both Max Bird and Eiran Cashin came through the youth ranks in Derbyshire, with the duo now some of the first names on Paul Warne's teamsheet at Pride Park this season and for good reason.

Bird in particular has impressed this campaign in League One - picking up five goals and seven assists in the third tier - which has seen the promising central midfielder win a move up to the Championship in the summer with Bristol City.

Derby will be planning for the long-term now knowing Bird will pack his bag for pastures new in Bristol soon, with one exciting Rams prospect nearing more senior minutes potentially when the 23-year-old star does inevitably up and leave.

Adebayo Fapetu's statistics at youth level

Adebayo Fapetu - who was previously on the books at Arsenal as a youngster - has excelled in the youth set-up at Derby ever since leaving north London behind in 2021.

For the Derby U18s before being bumped up to the U21 fold, the teenage starlet managed to amass six goals and six assists from 43 appearances.

Nine of those goal contributions would come in one single season for the youthful Rams, Fapetu taking the U18 Premier League by storm during the 2022/23 campaign with five goals and four assists notched up.

Able to play in an attacking midfield spot and further back in a holding role on top of gliding around the pitch in a conventional middle-of-the-park role, Fapetu has gone on to make three senior Rams appearances.

Highly thought of in Pride Park quarters, it could be argued that the exciting 19-year-old has shades of Will Hughes' game in his locker who has gone on to have an established career in the Premier League after making a name for himself in Derbyshire as a homegrown talent.

Derby could have their next Will Hughes

Current Crystal Palace midfielder Hughes would fill in wherever necessary for Derby in midfield during his celebrated time with the club, even playing down the right and left channels on occasion to plug gaps.

Fapetu has given the Derby U21s this season a similarly adaptable presence to rely upon, even featuring as a second striker in one Premier League 2 encounter against Nottingham Forest U21s.

Fapetu's appearances by position this season Position played Games played Central midfield 6 Attacking midfield 2 Defensive midfield 2 Second striker 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The teenager has also worn the captain's armband at U21 level this campaign twice, with Hughes going on to be a leader in the middle of the park for Derby without ever having that honour at 187 first-team appearances.

With Bird off in the summer, Warne could do a lot worse than to try and start bedding Fapetu into more games to see what he's made of in the hustle and bustle of League One.

The Rams boss would hope that Fapetu could spark a formidable partnership with new fan's favourite Ebou Adams in midfield, with the Pride Park faithful already wanting the Cardiff City loanee to stick around permanently after impressing early into his Derby loan spell.

Winning an impressive 12 duels in Derby's 1-0 win against Stevenage last time out, the battling presence of Adams could see the promotion-seeking Rams grind out more wins.

If that was the case and Fapetu did begin to blossom alongside Adams, the decision to offload Bird could be stomached more easily by Warne and Co.

With Derby's conveyer belt for producing top young talents showing no signs of slowing down, and as fears begin to grow that Cashin could follow Bird out of the building, there will at least still be some positivity that emerging starlets such as Fapetu are being produced who could go on to become Hughes 2.0.