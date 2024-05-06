Derby County will know, after all the promotion parties have settled down, that the Championship is a completely different beast to that of League One.

The Rams will want to steadily manage the step-up and consolidate themselves as a second-tier side next campaign, with Paul Warne having to prove doubters wrong about his sketchy record in the league to date in order to secure survival.

Warne tasted the bitterness of relegation from the Championship a grand total of three times whilst at Rotherham, wanting to change the narrative with the Rams this time around however.

The popular 50-year-old could attempt a raid of his former side as a first swoop for Derby in the upcoming transfer window, beating a whole of suitors potentially to land this in-demand Millers man.

Derby going after in-demand star

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Derby are now a surprise party looking at Viktor Johansson with various Championship clubs trying to capitalise on Rotherham's relegation to attempt to land the stand-out goalkeeper.

With Nixon further revealing that Rotherham could be willing to give up their star Swedish 'keeper for just £900k, Derby will hope Warne's past connections to the South Yorkshire club have some weight in trying to get this coup deal over the line.

Johansson's sterling season in-between the sticks for the relegated Millers, which saw the 25-year-old peppered constantly with four saves averaged per 90 minutes, has alerted other clubs such as Leeds United, Stoke City and Sheffield United to his services.

To beat that trio to his signature would be a statement of intent from Warne's men, who will need a top shot-stopper in goal in order to shut out teams effectively when making the leap back up to what can be a chastening division in the Championship.

Why Derby should sign Johanssen

Despite boasting League One's meanest defence this season, helped by the staunch efforts of Eiran Cashin and Sonny Bradley at the back who shipped just 37 goals from 46 clashes, Derby could well fancy an upgrade in between the sticks regardless.

Both Joe Wildsmith and Josh Vickers have been solid options for Warne's men in the third tier, with Wildsmith, in particular, standing out by picking up 20 clean sheets from 40 contests, but their weak past displays in the division above could unsettle the Rams manager when putting together a Championship capable team in the summer.

Wildsmith vs Vickers vs Johanssen Goalkeeper Games played Clean sheets Wildsmith 64 17 Vickers 3 1 Johanssen 109 22 Sourced by Transfermarkt - Championship stats

Vickers is also inexperienced at making the step-up, as can be seen glancing at the table above, with Wildsmith falling behind Johansson when it comes to clean sheets collected.

The Scandinavian stopper has managed to keep bravely battling in goal for the Millers this season, even during such a terrible campaign that saw his team finish rooted to the foot of the second tier.

The highly-rated Millers shot-stopper picked up 13 of his 22 clean sheets at the level the season before this disastrous basement finish, as the South Yorkshire side survived in 19th position with Warne briefly still at the helm until Derby came calling.

Warne will want to be reunited with his former 'keeper to see if he can get him back to these heights with a more solid defence in front of him, with football journalist Josh Bunting even describing the Swede as "outstanding" when the Millers stayed up.

Derby will aim a little higher than simply keeping their heads above water you imagine, but with how demanding the Championship can be, survival as an initial aim will be a reasonable one.