Derby County fans will hope that the Rams can adjust back to the Championship smoothly this coming season, having grown used to the sleeping giant tag they had been given in League One.

Now, Paul Warne's men are back with the top dogs again in the second tier, with the ex-Rotherham United manager eager to prove his worth making the tough step back up too, having been relegated a staggering three times from the division when previously boss of the Millers.

Strengthening in defence will obviously help their chances of staying afloat in the Championship, with a new star eyed up at the back who has played under Warne before.

Derby attempting move for Leicester City man

Despite the newly promoted Rams looking to be ever closer to clinching a deal for 6 foot 6 shot-stopper Jacob Widell Zetterström to join from Djurgårdens, Derby still remain keen on attempting to get Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in through the door too - albeit with a difference in valuation seemingly the current sticking point.

That's the case according to talkSPORT presenter Geoff Peters, and it could well be Warne's past connections to Iversen that makes this deal an attractive one for the Championship outfit to still pursue, with the 51-year-old having managed the Danish keeper at the New York Stadium previously.

What Iversen can offer Derby

Clinching both of the above signings in-between the sticks would seriously strengthen Warne's men in this vital position, having said goodbye to previous number-one 'keeper Joe Wildsmith this summer, who is now on the books at West Bromwich Albion.

The two new Scandinavian 'keepers will battle it out for the number one spot at Pride Park, therefore, if Iversen does enter the building, with the Rams hopeful that the towering 27-year-old can be as much of a success as Tom Lawrence was in Derbyshire, having left the Foxes behind once upon a time as well to join their near neighbours on a £5m deal in 2017.

Of course, Iversen will be tasked with keeping the ball out of Derby's net, as opposed to what Lawrence was told to do whenever he lined up for the Rams, which was to terrorise defences as an electric attacking gem - scoring 37 goals in 185 games for the club in all competitions.

Warne will hope the reserve Foxes man can pick up from where he left off when he was previously donning a Millers strip in his new surroundings, conceding only 36 goals from the 34 third-tier matches he experienced during the 2019/20 season, with ten clean sheets amassed along the way.

Iversen's numbers for Leicester (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Iversen Games played 18 Goals conceded 22 Saves made 32 Clean sheets 7 Stats by Sofascore

Even as an option routinely pushed to the periphery last campaign, Iversen still managed to shine when called into action in crunch matches near the top of the second tier, with only 22 goals conceded from the 18 games he took part in for the eventual champions of the division.

He has a wealth of experience playing for various different clubs at the level too, which will have also caught the eye of Warne when constructing a Championship capable side, with 87 games accumulated in the competitive league.

He particularly became a firm fan's favourite when on the books at Preston North End, based on stunning saves such as the one above, but will want to feel loved on a permanent basis in a fixed location soon.

Described as being a "fantastic" shot-stopper previously by ex-Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, Derby could offer that up to the 27-year-old, as Warne looks to sprinkle quality all over the pitch ahead of the challenge of Championship football to come.