It's been no secret this transfer window that Derby County have been chasing the services of Michael Smith, the Rams rumour mill dominated by constant conversation over whether or not the Sheffield Wednesday talisman will finally relocate to Paul Warne's side.

With that move looking rather dead in the water now, the Rams have been forced to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking spots - the League One automatic promotion candidates in even more need of added reinforcements up top now owing to Tyreece John-Jules' serious injury knock.

Warne hasn't gone majorly left-field when looking at other targets away from Smith, however, with the former Rotherham United boss still going after a Wednesday player in this potential incoming.

Derby going after League One promotion winner

According to the Sheffield Star, Derby are now looking at a second Owls striker in the form of Lee Gregory on a loan deal until the end of the season. It's stated talks have already taken place between the respective parties.

The report does further state that both Smith and Gregory wouldn't come to Pride Park hand-in-hand though, with the third tier side facing similar hurdles this time around to land Gregory that kept tripping the Owls up in their pursuit of Smith - financial restraints getting in their way yet again.

If Wednesday could pull off a dramatic deal for Gregory, this last-gasp transfer could well prove to be the perfect Smith alternative with the 35-year-old attacker also previously prolific in League One.

How Gregory fits into the Derby team

With Warne having to play Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in a number ten spot last match against Cheltenham Town to make up for John-Jules' absence, signing a new striker recruit in Gregory could see the Rams manager go back-to-basics with a switch to a 4-4-2 formation to slot the current Owls man in alongside James Collins.

The deal would even see Gregory return to Pride Park after a short but sweet loan stint back in 2021, bagging three goals in 11 games.

Collins and Gregory could well combine to devastating effect in a strike partnership together if the 35-year-old returns to Derby, Gregory always hitting double figures whenever he's played a full season in the third tier with five strikes from 11 games in the lottery of the League One playoffs also showcasing his deadly knack of scoring when it matters.

Michael Smith's numbers in League One (including playoffs) Season Games played Goals Assists 2022/23 38 11 5 2021/22 38 17 6 2016/17 40 18 6 2015/16 44 20 4 Stats by Transfermarkt

It's why former Millwall teammate Tom Bradshaw described the potent centre-forward as "instrumental" to his own development as a clinical goalscorer, the Lions striker at the time modelling his own game on Gregory's craft.

The 35-year-old even netted Wednesday's first goal of their somewhat topsy-turvy Championship campaign to date, the EFL veteran almost effortless in his approach to finding the back of the net.

Not being able to secure a deal for Smith would have stung, especially with Warne's close connection to the ex-Millers man, but any annoyance over that transfer falling flat would be swept to one side if the Rams could land this alternative target before the close of the window tomorrow.