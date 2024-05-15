Max Bird opening the scoring on the final day would have been bittersweet from a Derby County perspective, knowing that his long-range strike on the day would likely be his last-ever effort for the Rams before moving on in the summer - having completed a deal to join Bristol City back in January.

That stunning goal did ensure Derby clinched automatic promotion against Carlisle United, so any tinge of underlying sadness was replaced by ecstasy at the final whistle, but Paul Warne's men will know they need to find a replacement for Bird now stepping up to the Championship.

The Rams might not need to break the bank to replace such a pivotal member of their promotion-winning side, however, with a move for a midfield talent, who has starred in League One this season, reportedly in the works for £0.

Derby eyeing up free agent star

According to football journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Derby are eyeing up Barnsley star Herbie Kane, with the midfielder looking set to be heading out of the exit door at the Tykes as a free agent after his side lost in the League One playoffs to Bolton Wanderers recently.

With his contract expiring next month, the Rams would be fools not to go after the former Liverpool youth player who wants a move back up to the second tier - as per Nixon - having played at the level before with his current South Yorkshire employers.

Known for having a screamer in his back pocket from the centre of the park, with ten goals managed this season from 47 total appearances, Kane has also starred with the likes of Hull City and Oxford United in the EFL prior to making Oakwell his permanent home.

Derby could be his next fixed location now, however, if these rumours are correct with the 25-year-old filling the gap left behind by Bird's exit to Bristol subsequently.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing would love to play alongside Kane too who will offer Derby even more firepower from midfield, having just picked up a sublime 24 goal contributions himself in league action for Warne's promoted Rams.

How Herbie Kane compares to Max Bird

Alongside his impressive ten goals, Kane has also been a creative force in the middle of the park for the Tykes by amassing five assists - hence why he could be the perfect partner to Mendez-Laing, who will look to build on his nine goals in 2023/24.

Those 15 goal contributions actually trump Bird's efforts during his swansong season at Pride Park, who amassed two less even when playing in a more successful team in the division.

Bird vs Kane - League One record Player Matches played Goals Assists Bird 71 7 12 Kane 154 17 23 Sourced by Transfermarkt

More experienced than Bird overall in League One, as can be seen glancing at the table above, Derby will just pray that Kane can successfully make the step-up to the Championship with the Rams if a move is finalised.

The ex-Reds midfielder will give Derby a more combative option - compared to Bird - when push comes to shove in tense games near the foot of the second tier too, having picked up 12 yellow cards in the regular season for Barnsley.

Kane's display on the final day against Northampton Town showed off his well-rounded game, firing home the Tykes' only goal of the contest whilst also remaining alert with three duels won.

Described as being an "outstanding" talent by Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann when the 25-year-old was on loan there during McCann's first stint, Kane - alongside Mendez-Laing - will hope they can be stars in helping Derby keep their heads above water back in the Championship.