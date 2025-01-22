Derby County are interested in signing a midfielder likened to none other than Kevin de Bruyne before the January transfer window closes.

Derby suffer another defeat

It was another evening to forget for the Rams on Tuesday, falling to a 1-0 loss to Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland at Pride Park.

It was a sixth successive defeat in all competitions under Paul Warne, with Derby’s slide down the league table continuing. Talking after the game, Warne said: "I thought second half we played with more intent. No fan wants to hear this off of their manager, no doubt, but if you are going to lose then that is the way to lose.

"You've got to try and put your personality on the game, you have to put crosses in the box, make the keeper make saves and give the fans something to cheer.

"I didn't think we did that in the first half and I was expecting bigger boos at half-time, truth be told. I appreciate everyone that got behind the team and the team needed it. All in all I'm proud, but hugely disappointed that we didn't get anything."

Derby’s attention now turns to a trip to Wales with Cardiff City on the weekend, with the Rams currently in 20th place and their hosts one spot higher above the drop zone.

Warne and those behind the scenes at Derby can also bring in new additions until February 3, and it looks as if they have their eyes on a new target alongside Aston Villa defender Lamar Bogarde.

Derby interested in signing versatile midfielder

According to reports in the Netherlands over the last 48 hours, Derby are interested in signing midfielder Oscar Fraulo. The Dane can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder and is currently on loan at FC Utrecht from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Fraulo is on loan in the Netherlands with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, however, the report states that Derby may now take over that loan-to-buy deal.

The 21-year-old has been going from strength to strength, with his current Transfermarkt valuation at a career-high €3.5m. He’s also been praised by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig in the past, who previously likened Fraulo to Kevin de Bruyne.

Oscar Fraulo profile (FTS) Strength Passing Very strong Tactical intelligence Very strong Vision Very strong Ball control Very strong Technique Very strong Versatility Very strong

Kulig said on Fraulo’s style of play: “Roaming playmaker – has all the qualities to play as an advanced playmaker as well – well-rounded, hard-working team player – tactically astute and technically capable of playing in various tactical systems and roles – knows how to dictate tempo using his good vision, passing ability at all distances, and natural technique to create dynamism on the team’s build-up process.”

All the signs point to him being a shrewd signing for the Rams, making this one to watch.