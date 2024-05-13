Derby County will hope they can make the jump-up to the Championship look effortless rather than a struggle, with Paul Warne eager to kick on from the dug-out too after finding the second-tier troubling previously in his managerial career.

With three relegations from the level on his managerial CV, the ex-Rotherham United boss will pray that his time with the Rams in the unforgiving division is different.

Derby will be abundantly aware also that improving the squad will stand them in better stead at staying put in the league, with the transfer rumour mill pointing in the direction that the attacking spots could be bolstered soon with this exciting new addition.

It would put a nail in Dwight Gayle's short-lived Derby career, with the 34-year-old scoring a handful of goals to play his part in Warne's men achieving promotion before injuries got in the way.

Derby looking at Championship star

According to a report by Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann, the League One promotion winners are planning an ambitious swoop for Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass this summer to add quality to their ranks ahead of the step-up.

Derby aren't lone suitors looking at the 30-year-old attacker, however, with the likes of Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City all preparing to lodge bids for the Owls gem with his contract expiring next month.

Scoring a screamer against Blackburn Rovers for Danny Rohl's men in the midst of a winning run that saw an unbelievable survival act become reality, Windass will now be assessing his options ahead of next campaign.

Derby would send out a statement to their new division if they could get a deal over the line for the mercurial Wednesday talent, which would also see them get over the heartbreak of not being able to secure a move for Owls man Michael Smith in the January transfer window.

Capable of playing both as a centre-forward, or as an attacking midfielder, Windass could also be viewed as an upgrade on Gayle with his recent heroics netting crucial goals for a team lingering around the Championship drop-zone sticking out.

Why Windass would be better than Dwight Gayle

Although Gayle previously had a reputation for being a lethal finisher in the second tier, with 62 goals bagged in the competitive league from 145 games in total, the ex-Stoke City man endured a torrid few seasons at the level with the Potters before moving to Derbyshire.

Gayle only helped himself to an abysmal three goals from 50 games at Stoke, so Windass' coolness in front of goal even when the tension was building in a dramatic bid to avoid dropping down to League One means he is the more reliable option out of the two in the here and now.

Josh Windass' numbers in the Championship for Wednesday Season Games played Goals Assists 2023/24 25 6 2 2020/21 41 9 6 2019/20 9 3 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Half of Windass' strikes came right at the end of the campaign, with the ex-Accrington Stanley man living up to his billing as being a potential "game-changer" which was dished out to him by his manager Rohl way before this sequence of crunch games.

Warne will view Windass as a sensible purchase to make, therefore, if Derby find themselves staring the Championship trapdoor in the face next campaign.

Notching up 12 goals from the centre-forward spot during his time in South Yorkshire too, Windass will offer the Rams a fresher option away from the likes of James Collins and Conor Washington up top.

With failed past transfer target Smith bagging two fewer strikes this season when compared to Windass' numbers, the 30-year-old - who will be available on a free - should be at the very top of Derby's shopping list if they want to mean business after promotion.