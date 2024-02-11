Derby County were left frustrated by their showing on Saturday, only managing to pick up a point at home to Shrewsbury Town in a game the Rams largely underwhelmed in.

Only having eight shots on goal in the entire game was not the ruthless display Paul Warne would have wanted, bemoaning his side's lack of cutting edge in attack and luck with Tyreece John-Jules not available for selection owing to a serious injury concern.

Moreover, Warne would have been equally frustrated that he didn't have Eiran Cashin at his disposal for the forgettable draw at Pride Park - the 22-year-old defender absent also through injury.

With talk that Derby's homegrown star might have left in January - potentially joining fellow academy product Max Bird in getting a big move away from League One - the Rams boss could well look towards the future sooner rather than later to see who could fill in for Cashin permanently if he does depart.

A young replacement for Cashin

Previously on the books at Crystal Palace before making the move to Derbyshire, young centre-back starlet Ryan Bartley could well be the solution to Warne's anxieties when it comes to Cashin eventually exiting.

Making 17 appearances for the Palace U18s before moving on, Bartley has settled in well to his new surroundings this season.

Cutting his teeth on-loan at non-league Eastbourne Borough before making the leap to join the Rams set-up - even scoring a solitary goal whilst playing for the National League South side - Bartley is being tipped to have a bright future at Pride Park.

Described as being a "powerful" defender by one scout on social media, the 20-year-old has become a mainstay in the U21 side in the Premier League 2 this campaign - making six appearances in total.

Bartley has even worn the Rams armband this season, captaining his youthful Derby side against Southampton last year.

Moreover, the former Palace youngster helped himself to a brace against Reading despite lining up as a defender - showing the likes of highly-rated attacker Dajaune Brown where the back of the net is in the emphatic 5-1 victory.

It could well be an almighty jump for Bartley now to make, but those close to Pride Park will have to ensure the 20-year-old's progression isn't stunted in the hope he can be another off the conveyer belt of young Derby gems to go on and have established EFL careers.

The latest on Eiran Cashin's future

Although Cashin has put pen to paper on a new contract with Derby recently, seeing him stay put in theory until 2027, that might not deter higher-up suitors from coming back in down the line.

Derby will just hope they can strike gold again by developing another gem through the Academy structure, with Cashin going on to make 107 Rams first-team appearances since coming through.

Keeping Cashin around for now will also do wonders for the likes of Bartley, the 20-year-old learning the ropes and what it takes to make the step up by attempting to replicate the Irishman's ascent.

Everyone associated with Derby will just pray that this campaign they can finally be freed from the shackles of the third tier, with a real concern Cashin could be off if not.

If their worst fears do become a reality, Bartley could well be waiting in the wings and ready to finally seize his moment in the spotlight.