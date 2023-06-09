Derby County is set to join a number of League One and Two sides in the race to sign Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues, according to Football Insider.

Who is Ruben Rodrigues?

Rodrigues is a Portuguese forward whose professional career began with Dutch second-division side Den Bosch in 2018, where after a loan spell at De Treffers for the 2018/19 season, he scored 12 and assisted 10 in just 34 games in the Dutch second division.

Those performances caught the eye of National League side Notts County, who brought the player in on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. However, Rodrigues struggled in his first campaign with the Magpies, recording only four goals in his first 26 games.

The 26-year-old's fortunes changed following the arrival of manager Ian Burchnall, with the striker now potentially set to leave Notts County following their promotion into League Two with 51 goals and 24 assists to his name after 127 appearances for the club.

This season was the best of Rodrigues' career, with manager Luke Williams really unlocking the versatile forward's potential resulting in 19 goals and 15 assists across 45 games this season as he and strike partner Macauley Langstaff combined for 60 goals this season, showcasing the "intelligent and classy" forwards ability to lead the line in any way required.

According to Football Insider, Derby will battle will Portsmouth, Oxford United, Barnsley, and Cardiff City to secure the Portuguese attacker's signature, whilst Rodrigues could still stay with the side as they embark on their first season in League Two since the 2018/19 season, as Notts County have offered the player a new deal.

Should Derby County sign Rodrigues this summer?

Derby narrowly missed out on a spot in the League One play-offs last season, finishing in seventh position meaning they will have to endure a second season in the English third division. The Rams were heavily reliant on David McGoldrick's goals, with almost a third of the sides league goals scored by the 35-year-old.

With the Irishman's future at Pride Park uncertain as he considers a sensational return to Notts County, both sides could benefit from taking each other's forward, with the League One side getting a younger, more creative striker to lead the line.

It will be a risk since the forward has never played at such a high level before despite being 26 years old, however, should he be able to translate some of his form from this last campaign into next season, he could lessen the blow of a potential McGoldrick departure and help to unlock other attackers around him with his creativity.

Ultimately, should Rodrigues decide to join Derby this summer, it is a risk worth taking for the League side as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign and gain promotion to the Championship.