Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has admitted that he is “not closing any doors” when it comes to his future at Pride Park.

What's the latest on Bielik's future?

The Poland international swapped League One for the Championship in July when he joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan, and he has become an integral member of their squad since arriving, having made 42 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The Rams star will be out of contract at Pride Park in summer 2024, so has just over one full year of his deal remaining, meaning that both parties will have to make a decision regarding his future upon his return.

Manager Paul Warne publicly addressed the 25-year-old’s situation during his most recent pre-match press conference and admitted that he holds “respect” for him wanting to go out and get game time - but suggested that the £20k-per-week ace’s mindset could change should they get promoted to the second tier.

Speaking to BBC reporter Richard Wilford, Bielik has delivered his own personal update on his stance on his future at Derby. He said: "I have [my] last year at Derby, and we have to sit down with my agent and with the club directors and we'll see what happens. I'm not closing any doors, I'm looking forward to it, to be honest. First time I was on loan here, I was an 18-year old kid, now I'm a grown man with more experience and this is a big club. We'll see what happens this summer."

Should Derby keep or sell Bielik?

Bielik will have no doubt attracted interest from the way he’s been playing at Birmingham - he has already been lauded an “elite” talent by football scout Jacek Kulig - but we think Derby need to do everything they can to keep him, because he’s an excellent player to have in the side, and even more so if they achieve promotion.

Indeed, the Blues loanee currently ranks in the 97th percentile for blocks and the 95th percentile for aerials won compared to players in the same position over the past year, suggesting he utilises his physical presence well, not to mention that he’s won 30 of the tackles he's made on 58 players so far this season, via FBref.

Bielik would also bring wonderful versatility to the squad having operated at centre-back, central midfield and attacking midfield alongside his natural position just in front of the backline, so is a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur with the relentless amount of fixtures in mind.