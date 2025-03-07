Derby County prop up the Championship table and need an incredible turnaround in form to avoid the drop, but that hasn't stopped the club from turning to the free agent market to try and find rescue.

Eustace prepares Rams for awkward Blackburn reunion

Despite Blackburn Rovers sitting 16 places above Derby in the EFL Championship standings, Rams boss John Eustace swapped Ewood Park for Pride Park in February, replacing Paul Warne in the dugout.

The two sides are set to clash on Saturday in a meeting that could have significant implications at both ends of the table. However, Eustace is only focused on fulfilling his long-term aspirations of eventually reaching the Premier League rather than stoking the flames ahead of facing his former club.

He stated in his pre-match press conference: "When you get 27,000 fans at home, 5,000 away, working in a fantastic environment, it's set for the Premier League and I want to play my part to make sure Derby get back, however long that takes.

"It's going to be a process, but it's going to be a really exciting process to be able to do that and I'm very proud to be the head coach here now and to get us back to where we should be."

Truthfully, any notion of Derby reaching the top-flight may take years to fulfil. Lying seven points adrift of Cardiff City, they look destined for a return to League One unless Eustace can pull off a minor miracle between now and the end of the campaign.