Derby County's fall from grace has been an agonising watch for those at the club who have seen the Rams go from play-off hopefuls in the Championship to League One stagnation. Off-field issues certainly haven't helped, but Paul Warne's time in charge has so far not been up to the standard of a club that is in desperate need of a return to England's second tier.

The manager may have bought himself some time with Derby's 4-0 thrashing of Northampton, but with the Midlands club still sitting outside the play-off places, another manager is reportedly being targeted to step in if needed.

Paul Warne's Derby record

Having spent over a year in charge at the club, Warne's Derby record looked on course to reflect well on the manager, but recent results have left his job at risk. As things stand, he has won 28 of his 62 games in charge, drawn 15 and lost 19. During his last five games, though, Derby have won three times and suffered defeats against Shrewsbury and Stevenage.

Derby are yet to act, but if they do then they reportedly have a plan in place and a manager in mind to replace Warne. According to Football Insider, Derby are interested in John Eustace to replace Warne, should they make the decision to sack their current boss.

The former Birmingham City manager recently left his old club in harsh fashion, as they opted to welcome Manchester United legend and ex-Derby boss Wayne Rooney, and could now get an instant chance to step into the technical area again. The Rams could also be boosted by the fact that Eustace played for the club as a player. As of right now, however, Warne remains in a job with a crucial few weeks ahead for Derby's decision makers.

John Eustace would be a "great appointment"

Eustace would be a solid option to turn to if Derby dismiss Warne. The former Birmingham boss took his old side from relegation fears to play-off hopefuls in the Championship, before his shock exit from the club. Birmingham's loss could be Derby's gain, however, as they look to work their way back to England's second tier this season.

Eustace has earned deserved praise in recent months, including from EFL pundit Gabriel Sutton, who posted on X: "John Eustace is 7+/10 on every attribute: man management, media & fan relations, developing a style, nurturing individuals, quality of coaching. Can lead a wafer-thin squad away from trouble, or with resources, build a side to challenge. Great appointment."

If Derby are to make the decision to sack Warne, then it will have to come sooner or later, given how in demand Eustace is likely to be in the coming months. With the festive fixtures coming thick and fast, too, those in the Midlands will be well aware of the need for a settling in period if they are to turn to a new manager with fresh ideas. It will now be all eyes on Warne and his side's next game against Crewe Alexandra.