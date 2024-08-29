Derby County are interested in signing a new forward before Friday’s 11 p.m. deadline who has scored three goals and never lost against the Rams, according to a new report.

The Rams have started life back in the Championship rather respectably, as they have secured one win in three games, and were perhaps unfortunate not to take something from Watford last weekend. The Rams have been busy this summer as manager Paul Warne hopes to have a squad that is good enough to remain in the second tier.

Derby County transfer news

As stated, Derby and Warne have been very busy this summer, with the club bringing in 10 new players over the past few months. The club’s biggest arrival has been in the form of goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who joined the club from Swedish side Djurgarden.

Derby County's summer signings Jacob Widell Zetterstrom Djurgarden Ebou Adams Cardiff Kenzo Goudmijn AZ Alkmaar Ben Osborn Sheff Utd Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Kayden Jackson Ipswich Rohan Luthra Cardiff Jerry Yates (Loan) Swansea David Ozoh (Loan) Crystal Palace Tawanda Chirewa (Loan) Wolves

It appears as though Derby are not stopping there however, as they still have their eye on a few players before the close of the window. It was reported earlier this month that the Rams were interested in signing Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on loan.

Jebbison has only just joined the Cherries, but it appears that their plan is to send the striker out for more experience. However, the Rams do face stiff competition, with the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and many others also keen on signing the forward on loan.

Another player Derby have had their eye on in this transfer window is Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen. Warne has worked with the goalkeeper before during his time at Rotherham United, and despite them signing Zetterstrom, Derby were said to be still keen on signing Iversen.

However, this was reported back in July, and as of yet, there has been no suggestion that a deal could occur before tomorrow’s deadline. There is now a new name on Derby’s radar though, and he is a player who has a history against the club.

Derby eyeing deadline move for “real handful” striker

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, relayed by Derby County News, Derby are interested in signing Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo.

The 26-year-old has been with the Trotters since January 2023, after he joined the club from Burton Albion. Since joining the Lancashire side, Adeboyejo has scored 14 goals in 68 games in all competitions, with him netting once in three League One games this season.

The striker has a decent record when it comes to playing Derby - he has faced them five times in his career, winning three, drawing two and netting three goals against the Rams.

Witcoop says that Derby are definitely interested, and there is a “good chance” that the player leaves the League One side in what remains of this window. The journalist goes on to add that he thinks the striker is a “real handful” and would be a good addition for any Championship team.

Witcoop told talkSPORT 2: “There’s been interest this summer [in Adeboyejo]. I know that Plymouth were certainly interested in him. I know Oxford are big fans, Derby like him as well.

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll go this summer and he’s proven in League One that he can score goals and I think whether he can step up, we will soon see but he’s a real handful and I think it would be a good acquisition for a lot of teams in the Championship.”