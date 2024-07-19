Having already welcomed six fresh faces this summer, Derby County are now reportedly "tracking" a potential seventh in the form of a Premier League midfielder.

Derby transfer news

Finally back in the Championship, Derby intend to stay there at worst and perhaps even kick on towards the second-tier playoffs next season. In pursuit of doing just that, Paul Warne has enjoyed a busy summer of arrivals. Jerry Yates, Kayden Jackson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Ben Osborn, Kenzo Goudmijn and, most recently, Ebou Adams have all arrived to hand the Rams quite the boost.

Adams returns to Pride Park on a permanent basis from Cardiff City, having enjoyed an excellent loan spell last season. He spoke about his ambition to progress ahead of the Championship campaign, telling RamsTV: "I think that's a target, it has to be for me, because last year I was doing alright, I guess.

"But I think for me it's important just to be consistent, keep putting in the performances I have been, because I know a bit of the level and it will be tough. We need to just enjoy the moment, like I said, Derby are back where they belong. Let's see what we can do. I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait."

The former Cardiff man could yet be joined by a Premier League gem in midfield too. According to Darren Witcoop, Derby are now "tracking" David Ozoh ahead of a potential loan move from Crystal Palace this summer.

The defensive midfielder has impressed in brief appearances for Crystal Palace, becoming their youngest ever Premier League player, and could now get a season of first-team action at Derby.

"Excellent" Ozoh is ready for senior minutes

Having already broken a significant record at Selhurst Park, Ozoh now has the chance to progress even more on loan and starting most weeks. The midfielder even earned the praise of former manager Roy Hodgson last season.

The veteran manager told the club's official website after his display against Manchester City: "I was really pleased with them. I thought David Ozoh was excellent. The ones that came on in the end, in particular Franca… he had a very good cameo. I’ve been expecting that.

"I’ve said to him on many occasions ‘when you get your chance ‘you’ll be okay’… Before that, we were reliant on [Jeff] Schlupp and Jaïro Riedewald, who did an excellent job for us."

Just 19 years old, there's no doubt that Derby now have the chance to land a gem in the middle of the park to add the additions of Adams, Osborn and Goudmijn this summer.