Unbeaten in their last three games, Derby County's task of continuing that solid run of form has become that much harder following one major blow on the injury front, as confirmed by Paul Warne.

Derby injury news

Now back in the Championship, Derby very much look like a side ready to stay put in England's second tier, avoiding an instant return to League One as a result. The Rams currently sit as high as 12th and just four points adrift of the playoffs after drawing twice and winning once in their last three league games. Last time out, it was Nathaniel Mendez-Laing who became the hero of the hour after rescuing a point against fellow newly promoted side Oxford United.

That recent run of form hasn't been without its difficulties, however, especially on the injury front. With fixtures coming thick and fast, the last thing that Warne needed was to see his squad suffer a major blow. Yet, as the Rams were held by Millwall last weekend, he was handed exactly that.

As confirmed by Warne and relayed by the Derby Telegraph, Ryan Nyambe will now miss up to six months after sustaining a posterior ligament injury. Whilst the right-back looks unlikely to need surgery, he is still set to miss the majority, if not the rest of the Championship campaign.

Warne revealed the news, saying via the Derby Telegraph: "He's done his PCL (posterior ligament), and his recovery is four to six months. I don't think he will need surgery, so it doesn't affect the reoccurrence of injury.

"That is good, but obviously, it's heartbreaking. I love the kid. I know everybody loves their players, and the fans will know I do, but he is some kid. He just wants to play and wants to do well. The first thing he did was send me a text to say I feel like I've let you down. And I was like, what? It's a massive blow from a personal point of view, but from a player point of view, I think he's been excellent.

"Kane is a very good full-back, as is Wardy, and they have different attributes, but Ryan is one of our most consistent performers. It's a blow for him; selfishly, it is a blow for me."

How Derby could replace "excellent" Nyambe

Featuring in all but one Championship game prior to his injury, Nyambe has been one of Warne's key men in an excellent start to the campaign, making the enforced change all the more frustrating. Left attempting to replace the 26-year-old, the Rams are likely to turn towards Kane Wilson, who Warne mentioned, over the rest of the season.

Wilson started against Oxford and now has the chance to keep his place and build on just four league starts so far this season. What is a major blow for Nyambe is a golden opportunity for the 24-year-old.