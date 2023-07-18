Derby County are still bolstering their squad ahead of a potential promotion push next season - and The Derby Telegraph reports that the Rams are determined to bring in another striker as a matter of priority.

Who have Derby County signed?

The League One side only narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in the last campaign, with Paul Warne not quite able to get his troops over the line on a dramatic final day. Having suffered a drop down the divisions due to financial difficulties and points deductions, supporters would have been happy to see the side back challenging at the right end of the table. Ultimately though, the Rams could finish only seventh.

Now though, they are ready to go again and go even better next time around and bag promotion back to the Championship. That has involved Derby getting to work and getting busy in the transfer window already - their business has seen them land seven new faces this summer and there could be more to come.

In what could be seen as a big coup for the side, they managed to land Sonny Bradley on a free transfer after his release from Luton Town for starters, and they have also signed the experienced Connor Washington on a deal more recently. Callum Elder has arrived from Hull in the second tier and Kane Wilson has done likewise from Bristol City.

Now, according to The Derby Telegraph, the club have already identified where they want to strengthen next. Derby are keen to add more options to their forward line as a matter of priority as stated by this report, and it seems as though another forward could be next on their agenda then for Paul Warne this window.

It adds that that they may "wait" until they see how things unfold further up the pyramid before they "make their move" for another attacker. However, it does add that it is their "chief priority" as they want a strikeforce that can challenge at the very top of the third tier.

Who are Derby linked with?

In terms of who they could bring in to fill that striker spot, Matt Godden is one name to have been linked with a switch to Pride Park recently. That report adds that with Coventry wanting to snap up Billy Sharp, a deal could ultimately push him out of the door and make him available to the Rams on a transfer this summer. However, this new report suggests that a deal for the Sky Blues attacker is "unlikely" at the minute, so perhaps there is another unnamed target yet to emerge.

Either way, it looks as though Derby will be going all out this transfer window to ensure they are the most-equipped they can be to tackle League One head on in 2023/24. Having not even been able to challenge in the play-offs last season, they won't want to fall short again and Warne will be only too aware of what he needs to do to get the Rams challenging, having done so with Rotherham in past campaigns.