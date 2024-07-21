It wouldn't have come as a great shock to Derby County fans when Ebou Adams was unveiled as their latest signing recently, with the now former Cardiff City midfielder clamouring for a return ever since an impactful loan spell ended last season, which saw him become a firm fan's favourite at Pride Park in no time at all.

The no-nonsense defensive midfielder only needed 17 games to instantly become engrained into many a Derby supporter's heart, winning a mightily impressive 7.9 duels per League One clash when donning a Rams strip, as Paul Warne's men got over the line in their quest to win automatic promotion.

Everyone connected to Derby will be thrilled to have Adams back in amongst the ranks permanently, therefore, for the challenge of Championship football this season to come.

But, this other key first-teamer could be even more important to the Rams cause this coming season away from Adams' jubilant return, having starred at the level before as an experienced head.

Curtis Nelson's time at Derby

Curtis Nelson joining the ranks before a ball was kicked last campaign on a free transfer has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing, as the defensive titan performing valiantly for the Rams across the entirety of their promotion-winning season, with just 37 goals leaked thanks to their determined warrior.

That was a league-best for last season in the third tier, as the likes of Nelson and former Luton Town man Sonny Bradley routinely shut out many League One attackers from the heart of defence, to finally lift Derby back up to the promised land of the Championship.

Nelson's experience and nous of the level Derby are leaping up to will be paramount next campaign, especially if Warne's men initially struggle with the demands of the higher-up division, with the ex-Cardiff gem amassing 134 games in the second-tier over the years.

Across his last full campaign in this league, Derby's number 35 did only manage to tally up five clean sheets from 25 games playing for a relegation-threatened outfit in Blackpool, but - with the added grit of Adams next to him - he should be able to shut out attackers competently on the way to the Rams hopefully excelling and not sinking under new pressures.

Nelson - who was hailed as "colossal" by Warne last season - is also worth more than Adams, when casting an eye over their respective transfer values, despite the battling centre-back being very much deep into his twilight years at 31 years of age, compared to Adams being 28 years of age.

Nelson's transfer value for Derby

According to Football Transfers' estimation, Nelson is worth in the region of £1m to Warne and Co currently, showing off how vital he was to Derby's promotion success story, after joining just year as a free agent with plenty to prove.

In contrast, Adams' initial reported fee of £500k to rejoin the Pride Park ranks - as per Wales Online - means he is way off Nelson's most recent price tag, despite the deal taking an age to get over the line and his own importance to the Rams securing a return to the second tier not going unnoticed.

Nelson's numbers for Derby (23/24) vs Adams' (23/24) Value/Stat - per 90 mins* Nelson Adams Value £1m £500k Games played 46 17 Goals scored 2 1 Assists 0 0 Tackles* 1.5 2.8 Ball recoveries* 3.9 5.1 Total duels won* 6.5 7.9 Stats by Sofascore

Yet, across a full season to come, Adams could well end up becoming more of a valued asset than Nelson, with WalesOnline also reporting that there are many clauses in place that could see the deal rise to the £1m zone.

The former Forest Green man's value could even rise above that if he shines in the Championship regularly like he did briefly in League One, as the Rams aim to be as tough to break down against even better-quality opponents.