As things stand, Derby County are on course to bounce back from last season's disappointment and finish inside the League One play-off places under Paul Warne. The Rams sit sixth, two points ahead of the chasing Blackpool as the halfway mark approaches. Given that their fate is in their own hands, Derby may look to the January transfer window to add what could turn out to be crucial reinforcements, especially with Warne's side just four points adrift of Peterborough in the automatic promotion spot.

With that said, reports suggest that Derby are eyeing a move to finally sign one particular long-term target in the January transfer window, which would also weaken a potential play-off rival.

Derby transfer news

Whilst Derby are rarely the biggest spenders these days, with promotion in their sights, they could act when the winter window swings open next month. The last thing that they'll want to do is waste another opportunity to escape League One and continue a miserable chapter of consistent disappointment in their history books.

It seems as though the Rams have already identified one target for January too, and one who has been on their radar for some time. According to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror, Derby have a long-standing interest in Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, who has impressed for the League One club this season. Given that Charlton are already nine points behind Derby, who occupy the final play-off spot as things stand, it remains to be seen whether they'd be willing to sell their winger to the Rams next month.

Speaking about potential January signings, Derby boss Warne told BBC Sport: "I don't think there is a lack of aspiration to spend money. But there is a lack of energy to go down the same route that it has gone before, because obviously the club was in trouble.

"With the players we have signed, they haven't been on contracts of the previous regime and we are trying to make a club that is going to be successful - but sustainably successful. And that's maybe not as sexy as it has been in the past. I do think there is money to spend, but not of the eye-watering transfer money that happened in the previous regime."

"Great" Blackett-Taylor can secure Derby's play-off spot

Blackett-Taylor's stats say all you need to know about just how good he can be. The right winger has scored eight goals and set up a further seven for 15 goal contributions in all competitions at Charlton this season, and looks more than capable of making an impact for a side vying for promotion.

Certainly impressed by the 26-year-old, former Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said, via London News Online: “He’s very difficult to defend against. He’s in great form, he’s enjoying his football, enjoying the role. We try and provide and play a way that gets people like that on the ball, which we did really well. I was really pleased with how we got him the football today.

"Then it’s down to him. He’s playing wing-back but he’s a winger, isn’t he? That’s how we use him. He gave them an incredibly tough time. They made a change at half-time because he was causing so much havoc."