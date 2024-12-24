A "fantastic" Derby County gem is now set to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to a new update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Latest Derby news

The Rams continue to have a solid season back in the Championship, sitting 16th in the table heading into Christmas and six points clear of the all-important relegation zone.

This was always going to be seen as a season of consolidation at Derby, having only earned promotion from League One last term, and so far, Paul Warne and his players are doing a good job and should be content with their efforts. They have lost four of their last six league games, however, and will be wanting to put an end to that slump over the festive period.

The Rams could look for new signings in the January transfer window, in order to boost their hopes of finishing as high as possible in the Championship, with Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry linked with a move to the club.

That said, Middlesbrough have been touted as the front-runners to complete the January signing of the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Stockport County from his permanent club.

"Fantastic" Derby player set for January exit

Taking to X on Monday, journalist O'Rourke claimed that Derby youngster Ben Radcliffe will leave the club permanently in January, sealing a move to Crawley Town in the process, with a deal already being agreed.

This feels like the right decision for all parties, with Radcliffe seemingly not considered an important part of Derby's future moving forward. He is currently on loan at Gateshead, with former manager Rob Elliot lauding the young midfielder in the past during their time working together, saying:

"He was absolutely fantastic. He’s a powerful lad and a really confident boy. He’s come in and done really well in difficult circumstances. He came on against Barnet and won headers. At Dagenham, he came on in a really difficult position but did well for the team and then I think the big thing for me is his mentality to keep going and keep going, his mentality and his defensive work."

At 20, Radcliffe has reached a point in his career where he will want to play regularly, in order to mature as a footballer and ensure that he reaches his potential, but it's hard to see that happening at Derby, with more senior players around who are more important to Warne.

For that reason, allowing him to join Crawley on a permanent basis is the right call and he will hopefully flourish there and go on to enjoy an excellent career.