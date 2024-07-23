Derby County have gone about their business in a steady manner since emerging back up to the Championship after a few seasons stuck in the League One wilderness, adding experience and quality to the ranks ahead of the challenge in front of them.

Only Ebou Adams and Kenzo Goudjmin have cost the newly promoted Rams a fee so far, however, as the likes of Kayden Jackson and Ben Osborn both joined on free transfers, with the first of those buys a relative coup, considering Jackson was a background figure in Ipswich Town's unbelievable promotion success story up to the Premier League.

Derby will aim to take the second tier by storm like the Tractor Boys managed if they can, swimmingly moving back up a division with ease, as dependable figures like Eiran Cashin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are expected to shine again in the first-team week in week out.

Jumping back up to the Championship will also see Derby face off against a number of old faces potentially, with Paul Warne's men set to take on an old fan's favourite.

Jayden Bogle's time at Derby

Before Cashin first began to make waves in the first-team mix in Derbyshire, and long before Mendez-Laing fired in goal after goal for Warne's men to triumphantly return to the Championship, Jayden Bogle was making an impression on supporters at Pride Park as a young gem fresh off the Academy production line.

Starring at youth level for the Rams as an attack-oriented defender, with nine goals and four assists picked up from 45 total clashes for the U18s and U21s, the now 23-year-old would initially take to the men's game like a duck to water when still on the books at Derby.

The expansive full-back would take the Championship by storm during his first full season bumped up to the senior group, picking up nine assists from 40 games under the guidance of then Rams boss Frank Lampard, alongside firing in two strikes of his own.

The former Derby homegrown product would also deliver a sucker punch to Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final that same season, assisting the only goal of the final that swung in the favour of Derby courtesy of Jack Marriott firing home, but it would be to no avail unfortunately for his side, as they would stay put in the second tier after losing 2-1.

The slick 5 foot 10 defender wouldn't have to wait long to get his wish of playing in the Premier League, however, only lasting one more full campaign at Pride Park before Sheffield United came knocking.

Bogle would sign out from his boyhood club with a further goal and six assists added to his overall Derby haul, with the Blades then winning the services of the ex-Rams number 37 ahead of returning to the top flight.

The rest has ended up being history from the perspective of the new bumper Leeds United signing, who would go on to become a feared attacker for defenders to keep tabs on in the top flight after cutting his teeth with Derby, even when operating as a right-back capable of digging deep in moments of tension.

Bogle's time at Sheffield United

There's many a reason why Daniel Farke's Whites decided to go all in and splash the cash on a deal for Bogle this summer, with the 23-year-old shining last season under Chris Wilder even when the mood was routinely bleak at Bramall Lane.

The Blades would finish bottom of the pile in the Premier League with a dire 104 goals leaked, yet Bogle still managed to give the leaky South Yorkshire outfit a spark venturing forward, with three goals bagged from 34 games.

Bogle's Premier League numbers for Sheffield United (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Bogle Games played 34 Goals scored 3 Assists 0 Shots* 0.9 Touches* 42.8 Interceptions* 0.9 Tackles* 1.9 Ball recoveries* 4.1 Clearances* 2.5 Total duels won* 4.8 Stats by Sofascore

Bogle tried his hardest to give his team some desperately needed steel at the back, with 4.8 total duels won on average per contest, but the Blades just couldn't keep the ball out of the back of their net across a dismal campaign.

That could well be why Bogle jumped at the opportunity to move over to West Yorkshire away from his fixed South Yorkshire location this summer, with Leeds aware that the 23-year-old can be a reliable defender in the second tier, having amassed 115 games at the level now both for United and with Derby.

Bogle's transfer value in 2024

This could well be a fresh start for Bogle to impress away from the damage caused by being part of such a porous side, and he will be expected to perform, considering his reported price tag came in at £5m.

Derby will rake in some of that money, as per other reports, with Bogle likely to face off against the likes of Cashin and Mendez-Laing next season, who he is now worth more than when considering his new excessive value.

As per Football Transfers, Bogle was only worth in the region of £1.2m when he first begun to make waves in the Derby first-team in 2018, before now going on to be an asset worth four times more than that.

Derby might well have wished they'd driven a harder bargain out of the Blades when selling him on in 2020 now, but they still managed to get a bumper £3.2m out of their former star-man as per the site, before now going on to receive a fraction of the £5m Leeds forked out.

Bogle's fluctuating value over the years Year Value 2024 £5m 2023 £2m 2022 £3m 2021 £6m 2020 £3m 2018 £1m Sourced by Football Transfers

Bogle will hope, if he can star again in the Championship, that his value can rise all the way back up to the £6m figure he was worth back in 2021 when looking at the table above.

His new value makes him a more expensive player than both Cashin and Mendez-Laing, who are worth just £1.5m and £842k comparatively, despite the Derby pairing being crucial for Warne's men in winning promotion back up to the Championship, having amassed a ridiculous 90 League One games between them.

Moving back to the ex-Rams man, however, and his exploits when still on the books in South Yorkshire even saw Wilder describe Bogle as "outstanding", with the Blades manager no doubt gutted by the news he won't be lining up for his team this coming season.

There's no guarantee he will be as loved in his new Elland Road location, with the pressure very much on Leeds to win promotion, whilst Derby attempt to keep their heads above water at the opposite end of the table.