Derby County have been dealt a big injury blow to a player who brings something "different" to Paul Warne’s side.

Derby form under Warne

The Rams have been picking up some form in League One in recent months, losing just two of their last nine third-tier games as they aim for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Derby currently sit in second on goal difference, however, Bolton Wanderers have two games in hand. It promises to be a dramatic run-in with just 12 points separating Portsmouth at the top of the table down to Oxford United in 7th.

Derby County's recent League One results Date Charlton Athletic 0-1 Derby County February 3rd Derby County 2-1 Cheltenham Town January 27th Reading 1-0 Derby County January 23rd Lincoln City 0-0 Derby County January 20th Derby County 3-2 Burton Albion January 15th Fleetwood Town 1-3 Derby County January 6th Derby County 2-3 Peterborough United January 1st Oxford United 2-3 Derby County December 29th Wigan Athletic 0-1 Derby County December 26th

They were also relatively busy in the January transfer window, signing Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ebou Adams, while also bringing back Max Bird after agreeing on a deal to sell him to Bristol City. Derby failed to sign a new striker, though, despite being linked with free agent Dwight Gayle earlier this month, and that could be something which proves costly, especially following news of an injury blow to one attacker.

The BBC shared an injury update from Pride Park regarding the fitness of loanee Tyreece John-Jules. The Arsenal striker recently renewed his loan deal until the end of the season but went off injured during the 1-0 defeat to Reading last month. Now, Warne has admitted that the 22-year-old is unlikely to play again this campaign.

"I don't think he will play again this season. He has had an operation and is having rehab at Arsenal at the moment, so I don't think we will see him again this season.

"I'm really sad for the kid because he was getting himself into a really good place, where he was starting to get some really good minutes."

John-Jules had already missed a number of games this season with a thigh problem, and this latest hamstring injury is another blow for the player and the Rams. He had made 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring both of his goals in the space of two weeks where he came in for praise from Warne, who said:

"He's deadly in the box, but he's just strong and he gives us something different. If he keeps performing and staying fit, obviously I would like him to stay at the club. As a manager you see a player come off the bench and score two - I think he's the player we've been missing."

However, Warne will now have to find an alternative to the Gunners youngster with his limited attacking options, although John-Jules only made two starts in League One.