Derby County are interested in signing an "outstanding" Championship player on deadline day, according to an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Derby transfer news

The Rams still just about have time to make new signings on deadline day, with West Brom attacker Karlan Grant linked with a move to the club in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored six times in the Championship this season, starting 24 times in the competition, so Derby wouldn't be signing a player who has been surplus to requirements throughout the campaign. They have already made an approach, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

Meanwhile, Matt Clarke has already joined the Rams, sealing a move there last week, having spent a couple of years on loan at the club earlier in his career. This deal is permanent, however, bolstering Paul Warne's back-line in the process.

It was also hoped that Derby could snap up Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser before the end of the window, but that transfer hasn't materialised, despite talks taking place. Now, another update has emerged regarding a separate target.

Derby want to sign "outstanding" player

According to The Star's Miller on X, Derby "have an interest" in Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer, although a deadline day move does still feel "unlikely" at this point.

"Told Derby County have an interest in Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Liam Palmer. Vitally, however, understand any deal for the Owls vice-captain is unlikely as things stand."

The £12,000-a-week Palmer may now be 33 years of age and no longer at his absolute peak of his powers, but he is a hugely experienced player who could add nous and versatility to Derby's squad for the second half of the season, being able to shine at right-back, centre-back and even in midfield.

The Englishman has made a highly impressive 457 appearances for Wednesday, standing out as a modern legend alongside Barry Bannan, and manager Danny Rohl heaped praise on him last year.

"I just say thank you to Liam. When I arrived he was not in the squad but his reaction after I decided he was not in the squad was outstanding, he went to the gym and worked hard. It was maybe a big disappointment for him but he showed he really wants to play and you could see how he improved, how important he was in the last weeks, outstanding."

It would be an ambitious piece of business if Derby could sign such a highly thought player from one of their Championship rivals.

Only seven starts have come Palmer's way in the league this season, so the Rams may hope that his head is turned by the promise of more minutes at another club in the coming months, but at this stage, it looks as though Warne will miss out on his man.