Highlights Derby County face a congested fixture schedule in the coming weeks, but a free weekend in League One has given them some much-needed rest.

The team's consistent form has kept them in contention for promotion, with just one loss in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Derby County is reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old midfielder Ben Krauhaus, who has attracted attention from several other clubs as well.

Derby County continue to challenge for promotion this term and Paul Warne is now reportedly keen to bring a talented youngster to Pride Park in January.

Derby County were afforded a free weekend in League One due to being knocked out of the FA Cup in a replay against Crewe Alexandra, which in spite of the manner of the defeat has given Warne's men some needed respite ahead of an important run of festive fixtures.

Last time out, Derby County narrowly managed to best Port Vale at Vale Park last week by a single goal to nil, as a late effort from Tyreece John-Jules wrapped up an important three points to keep them in contention for promotion.

The Rams currently occupy sixth position in the English third tier, with 33 points from their opening 18 fixtures in the division. In a competitive picture in the context of who could potentially gain entry to the Championship, Warne will be keen for his side to continue their consistent form, which has yielded just one loss from their last seven matches across all competitions.

Next up for Derby County is a home tie against Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Football League Trophy before a return to league action at the weekend, where they will travel to east London to face off against Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient side.

Derby County's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Football League Trophy Fleetwood Town (H) Pride Park League One Leyton Orient (A) Brisbane Road League One Wycombe Wanderers (H) Pride Park League One Lincoln City (H) Pride Park League One Wigan Athletic (A) DW Stadium

Come the New Year, bringing in additional reinforcements will be key to achieving their ambitions of gaining promotion and it now appears that an exciting young star is on the radar at Pride Park, according to a fresh report.

Derby County line up Ben Krauhaus move

According to TEAMtalk, Derby County are keen on Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus, who they have watched in action this campaign to monitor his progress at the National League outfit. Nevertheless, competition to sign the 19-year-old is vast, with Cardiff City, Swansea City, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic all interested in offering the youngster a chance to make his mark in the Football League.

Out of contract in the summer of 2024, it remains to be seen whether the Rams look to try and initiate a move for Krauhaus in January or whether they try and wait it out until the summer to land the versatile player on a free transfer.

Capable of operating as a central midfielder or on both flanks, Krauhaus has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Bromley this campaign, registering two goals in the process (Krauhaus statistics - Transfermarkt).

Looking to the future is always an important feature of any side's squad building and although Krauhaus possibly wouldn't arrive as a first-team-ready player, he could be someone to nurture into an important player over the coming years at Pride Park.