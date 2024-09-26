Needing to bounce back from defeat against Sheffield United last time out, Derby County will have to do so without one of Paul Warne's mainstays after the latest injury news.

Derby injury news

Fresh from League One promotion, Derby have hit the ground running in the Championship with three wins and three losses in their opening six games representing a side gunning for more than just survival. The first aim for Warne will of course be to secure that survival, but results suggest that the Rams should be looking beyond a relegation battle and instead at returning to the play-off race in the coming years.

First and foremost, however, those at Pride Park need to bounce back from defeat against Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League last season. After Gustavo Hamer wheeled away in celebration in the 53rd minute following an excellent free-kick, the Blades went on to secure a well-fought 1-0 victory.

Standing in Derby's way of instantly returning to winning ways is Norwich City, who finally showed glimpses of what they're capable of under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup last time out, easing past Watford in a stunning 4-1 victory. And to make that challenge even tough, the Rams have already been handed an injury blow.

As confirmed by Warne, Callum Elder will now miss multiple Derby games after sustaining an injury against Sheffield United last time out. The Derby boss told the club's official website: "He’s doing well but he will be out for a little while - he’s tweaked his groin. He won’t play any part in the next three or four games.”

Given that the left-back has started all six of Derby's Championship games so far this season, there's no doubt that his injury has dealt Warne and his side a frustrating blow, especially ahead of the daunting trip to in form Sunderland next week.

Games that "unbelievable" Elder will miss

Earning a reported £6,500-a-week, Elder has become a mainstay in Warne's Derby side since arriving last summer and helping the Rams to League One promotion in his first season. Quickly readjusting to life in the Championship, Elder got off to a superb start this season and even earned Warne's praise.

The Derby boss said via the Derbyshire Telegraph: "I brought him to the club because I thought he could help us get out of League One but I also had an eye on the fact that if we did get out of League One then could he play in the Champ - he could.

"He knows why I signed him because, massive shock, I like athletes who can get up and down the pitch. If you ask him, every time I hug him I say the 2024/25 Elder is unbelievable and right up there. I am really pleased with him."

Games that Callum Elder will miss Date Derby County vs Norwich City 28/09/2024 Sunderland vs Derby County 01/10/2024 Derby County vs QPR 05/10/2024 Millwall vs Derby County 19/10/2024

Missing Norwich, Sunderland, QPR and the clash at Millwall, Elder will be a particularly big miss against the Black Cats, who have lost just once in six Championship games so far this season.