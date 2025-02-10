Derby County are believed to have made an approach to bring in an "incredible" manager as Paul Warne's successor, according to a new claim regarding their search for a new boss.

Derby eyeing Paul Warne replacements

The Rams made the difficult decision to part company with Warne last week, having endured a seven-match losing streak in the Championship.

The recent defeat to Sheffield United left Derby languishing in the relegation zone in 22nd place, with the club feeling that it was the right time to make a change before the situation got worse.

The search is now on to find a successor to Warne, and according to one claim, Derby were set to make an approach for Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace, looking to snap him up from their Championship rivals. In fact, the 45-year-old even admitted as much this weekend after his side's FA Cup defeat to Wolves, saying:

"I've just come off the pitch and realised that they've made an official approach. I'll have to chat with the owners and see what's happened."

Derby make approach for Eustace

Now, according to The Express & Star, Eustace is keen to discuss the idea of replacing Warne at Derby, possibly being willing to up sticks and leave a team chasing promotion to the Premier League midway through the season. The BBC have said that Derby's planned approach for Eustace has become official to Blackburn, as stated by the manager himself.

It is pointed out that the Rams have reportedly "triggered a £500,000 compensation clause" in the Englishman's contract, with a return to the club where he finished his playing career on the cards.

Eustace could be such an exciting appointment for Derby, and it could also make waves in the Championship, considering he would be moving from one of the best teams in the division to one of its biggest strugglers.

John Eustace's managerial career Matches Points per game Blackburn Rovers 52 1.31 Birmingham City 63 1.24

He has received so much praise in his managerial career to date, with pundit Ali Maxwell saying of him towards the end of last year:

"They are into the top six in the Championship with six wins in a row; what and who is underpinning this incredible start to the season which many people, myself included, did not see coming - John Eustace."

Eustace, 45, may still be relatively new to life as a manager, but the early signs in his career have been positive, so it is easy to see why Derby consider him the front-runner to bring in.

The fact that he has steered his Blackburn side into sixth place in the Championship, and therefore into the playoff places, suggests Derby would be bringing in a manager capable of guiding them away from relegation between now and the end of the season, prior to leading them to greater things beyond the current campaign.