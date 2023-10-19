Derby County could be set to lose one of their most integral first-team players in January, with a reliable journalist offering an update on the player’s stance regarding a possible exit in 2024.

Derby County transfers

Over the summer, Paul Warne’s side sanctioned the permanent sales of Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, David McGoldrick, Curtis Davies, James Chester and Richard Stearman, whilst Kwaku Oduroh was sent on loan to Rochdale for the rest of the season.

The Rams may also face the possibility of a further four stars leaving at the start of next year because TEAMtalk have reported that Wayne Rooney is plotting moves for Max Bird, Liam Thompson and Louie Sibley at his new club Birmingham City, with the last ace he wants being someone who has been a regular feature this season.

In League One, Eiran Cashin has started ten and made one substitute appearance out of the opening fixtures played (WhoScored - Cashin statistics), and he's established himself as the boss’ overall best-performing player with a match rating of 7.38 (WhoScored - Derby statistics).

Before the summer transfer deadline on September 1st, Premier League outfit Brighton are believed to have had four offers for the 21-year-old turned down, but with his deal set to expire at the end of the term (Derby contracts), there’s every chance that they could come back in for their summer target.

During a Q&A for The Derby Telegraph, Leigh Curtis was asked whether Bird or the defender would be signing fresh terms, and delivered a transfer update on Eiran Cashin specifically, admitting that it’s unlikely he will still be at the club beyond January:

“As much as I admire your optimism regarding Bird and Cashin, I don't think either of them will sign new contracts unless Derby are promoted to the Championship.

"I can see Cashin going to Brighton in January if that interest is still there, and I've heard nothing since to suggest they will abandon their bid to sign him.

"Bird was wanted by Hull who had a couple of bids turned down. I'll be interested to see if they revive that move given they went and signed Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool.

"So in respect of those two, I'd be very surprised if they committed before the end of the season or the January window. I suspect both of them see themselves as Championship players.”

How tall is Eiran Cashin?

Standing at 6 foot, Cashin isn’t the tallest defender but that hasn’t stopped him from being an absolute rock at the heart of Derby’s backline this season, where he’s currently averaging 5.3 aerial wins and five clearances per game in the third tier.

Ireland’s former youth international also has the ability to make a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having clocked up 17 contributions, 12 goals and five assists, in 150 appearances since the start of his career, showing the threat he poses when it comes to set pieces in the final third (Transfermarkt - Cashin statistics).

Furthermore, Cashin, who earns £3.3k-per-week (Derby salaries), has been dubbed an “Irish Warrior” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for the fighting spirit he brings to the side, so it’s important that chiefs do everything they can to retain his services by at least offering him fresh terms to see if he could be tempted to stay.