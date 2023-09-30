Derby County have been handed a boost after learning that one of their first-team players is set to return to action during today’s game vs Cambridge United in League One.

What's the latest team news at Derby?

At Pride Park, Paul Warne is currently without Conor Hourihane, Liam Thompson and Joe Ward, who are all out on the sidelines and won’t be involved for this afternoon’s fixture against Mark Bonner’s side, but someone who is in an even worse situation than his fellow teammates and has had to cut his spell short is Elliot Embleton.

The Rams star joined the club on a season-long loan from Sunderland over the summer, but having sustained a serious thigh injury during training last week, he’s been forced to return to his parent side in the northeast to undergo immediate surgery.

However, on a more positive note, Max Bird, who has missed the last five games in the third tier due to carrying ankle ligament damage, is finally expected to stage his comeback, as the boss has now delivered a fresh update on the fitness of the defensive midfielder.

Is Max Bird injured?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Warne confirmed that Bird will be available for the visit of Cambridge, whilst also sharing news on a few of the other injured players in the Midlands.

As quoted by the club’s official website, he said: “Max Bird will definitely be involved this weekend. We've missed Birdy. He brings a control on the ball and a real energy. I felt him and Tommo were our standout players early in the season, so they've both been a big miss. Who doesn't want their best players back?

"Joe Ward isn't far off, Liam Thompson is a little bit further behind and Conor Hourihane shouldn't be too far behind either.”

How old is Max Bird?

Bird is currently 23 years of age so he’s very much in the prime years of his career, which has been highlighted by the extremely positive form he was in prior to his absence, so Warne having him back at his disposal today will be a real boost for Derby.

The Wasserman client, who pockets £7.9k-per-week, has provided two assists in three league appearances so far this season, but even if the final product doesn’t always come to fruition, the left-footed ace continues to pose a constant threat to the opposition’s defence.

The Burton Upon Trent-born talent has been averaging two shots and the same number of key passes per outing, via WhoScored, and his excellent contribution to the side has previously seen him described as an “underrated” player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Furthermore, Bird is a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions since the start of his career, including three roles in the midfield and even in the heart of the defence at centre-back, so overall, it will be a huge positive for the staff, his teammates and supporters to have him involved again.