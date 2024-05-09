After securing automatic promotion back into the Championship, Derby County have shifted their focus towards their summer plans, with their first priority seemingly keeping hold of a future star.

Derby transfer news

The Rams weren't always on course to secure League One promotion, but Paul Warne's side battled well in the end to deservedly return to England's second division, finishing five points above closest challengers Bolton Wanderers.

The task must now be to put a squad together which is capable of staying up in the Championship - in an ideal world, this promotion will only be the start despite their limited finances. It wasn't so long ago when Frank Lampard's Derby young side were gunning for the Premier League and that's where the Rams must get back to.

It's not just the transfer market that will help ensure that survival and more, however. Those at Pride Park must also keep hold of players this summer, including youngster Darren Robinson.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby are in advanced talks with Robinson over a new deal at the club. As things stand, the 19-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the season in what would be a disaster for the Rams. The hope will be that the lure of Championship football is enough to convince the defensive midfielder to stay put, despite only making one appearance in the senior side this term.

It's then next season that Robinson will be looking to secure more first-team opportunities. As Derby earned promotion in the current campaign, the Northern Irishman's only showing came in the EFL trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers' U21s.

At a crossroads, the next few weeks will be crucial for Robinson's future, whether he decides to stay put at Derby or seek opportunities elsewhere.

"Major talent" Robinson needs first-team minutes

Given the fact that he's yet to really be handed an opportunity under Warne, it's not too surprising to see Robinson's future still up in the air. The midfielder needs first team minutes to progress and that must come next season, even with Derby now in the Championship. Journalist Josh Bunting is certainly among those who'll be waiting to see Robinson progress, having handed him significant praise at the end of last year.

Described as a "major talent", Derby should do everything they can to renew Robinson's current deal and avoid dropping the ball entirely by allowing a free exit this summer. The last thing the Rams should want is to watch their youngster leave for nothing, before becoming worth the type of transfer fee they could use to improve Warne's side even further.