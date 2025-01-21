Derby County are now ready to join the race to sign a "talented" Premier League defender on loan this month, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Rams now on a five-game losing streak

It was always going to be difficult to re-adjust to life in the Championship after dropping to League One, but Derby made a decent start to the campaign and found themselves some way clear of the relegation zone until December.

However, the Rams' form has dropped off considerably in the last month or so, having now lost their last five games on the bounce in all competitions, including four in the league and a disappointing defeat away at Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

As such, manager Paul Warne has made it clear that he wants to bring in some additional reinforcements during the January transfer window, recently revealing he wants at least two new players through the door before deadline day.

Derby County's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Sunderland (h) January 21st Cardiff City (a) January 25th Sheffield United (h) February 1st Norwich City (a) February 8th Oxford United (h) February 11th

Warne said: "I think we need at least another couple of new faces. I want to sign another wide player, and I think I need another attacking option, be it in the middle or as a 10. I think we are two players away from where we want it to be realistically. We are a couple away from where I want to be and more players will leave the building.

Journalist Witcoop has now revealed the Rams are looking at signing a new defender, given that Curtis Nelson is out for the season and Nat Phillips is also sidelined with injury.

Witcoop states Derby are "ready to join the loan race" to sign Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde, but there may be significant competition for his signature.

Swansea City and unnamed clubs from overseas have also explored a move for the centre-back, so it remains to be seen whether County are able to win the race for his signature.

Bogarde featured in the Champions League this season

The 21-year-old is yet to cement his place in the Villa starting XI, given the quality of the squad, but he did get his first taste of European football earlier this season, featuring for 45 minutes against Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Dutchman has also featured sporadically in the Premier League, and was on the pitch for 53 minutes duting Villa's most recent match, a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Considering the youngster is knocking on the door to start for Villa, he could be a solid signing in the Championship, and a much-needed one for Derby, with Phillips and Nelson out injured.

Reporter Sam Frost lauded the former Bristol Rovers loanee as "talented" during his time with the Gas, but consistent game time is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career, so a move to Pride Park could be a good deal for all parties, making this one to watch.