Derby County are believed to be in the race to sign an exciting youth international in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Derby transfer news

The Rams have made a solid enough start to the 2023/24 season, going into the campaign as arguably one of the favourites to seal promotion from League One to the Championship.

Last Saturday, Paul Warne's side eased to an impressive 3-0 victory at home to Barnsley, and in the process, it meant that they drew level on points with their opponents. Derby are seventh in the table going into the final international break of the year, now only sitting outside the playoff places on goal difference.

While the Rams are showing positive signs of being right in the mix for promotion come the end of the season, bringing in some new faces in January could act as a further boost to Warne, as fixtures come thick and fast, and legs potentially start to tire within the squad.

Derby are reportedly interested in signing Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon in the winter window, seeing him as a good option to bring in, and a fresh claim suggests that they could also snap him up as a long-term addition.

Derby send scouts to cup final

Football League World relayed an update from TEAMtalk that suggests that Derby one of the clubs who are interested in signing young Irish midfielder Adam Murphy, potentially signing him in January after scouts watched St Patrick's Athletic in cup final action last weekend.

"Murphy has been excellent in his breakthrough season at St. Patricks and was watched by a collection of academy scouts during the Irish cup final at the weekend. Sources say at least 10 clubs had a representative in attendance.

"Man City have been confirmed to TEAMtalk as one of those clubs and are looking to add more Irish talent into their ranks. They have watched the 18-year-old on several occasions this season and are understood to be keen on his signature.

"Derby County and Southampton also had scouts watching the final as they try to find the best young talent in the country to help them back to the English Premier League. There is major competition, and they will face a challenge to convince the teenager to join their ranks."

Not a huge amount is known about Murphy as a player, which is only natural because he plays for St Patrick's in Ireland, but such a scramble for his signature suggests that he is someone who could have a massive future in the game. The fact that Manchester City are mentioned as potential suitors is particularly eye-catching and makes the idea of Derby signing him instead even more enticing.

Derby's top goalscorers this season Total James Collins 7 Martyn Waghorn 6 Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 4 Conor Hourihane 3 Conor Washington 3

Murphy already has 10 caps and two goals for the Republic of Ireland's Under-15s, and will now hope to mark his mark in older age groups, with the Irishman still only 18 years of age. A pre-contract agreement in January can be agreed with any club and could cost £200,000 - so the Rams could look to make it happen, planning for the future rather than simply the present.