After parting ways with Paul Warne, Derby County are now reportedly set to make a formal approach to hire a rival manager from within the Championship.

Derby recuse point at Norwich after Warne departs

Having suffered as many as eight defeats on the bounce, Warne was always likely to be a manager in danger of being shown the door and a 1-0 loss against Sheffield United proved to be one too many as the Rams jumped into action. In the depths of a relegation battle, it's fair to say that those at Pride Park must get their next appointment right.

Releasing a statement after sacking Warne, Owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change.

“Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”

Now in need of a replacement after Jerry Yates' late goal earned a point at Norwich on Saturday, the Rams have turned towards a Championship rival. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Derby are now set to make a formal approach to hire John Eustace, who is currently in charge of Blackburn Rovers.

Given that Blackburn are a side competing for a place in the play-offs, Derby's attempt to lure Eustace to Pride Park is certainly an ambitious one but they may be hoping that his connection as a former player lures him back to the club.

"Solid" Eustace would be incredible coup

If Derby managed to convince Eustace into ditching his current Blackburn project, which is currently on course for the playoffs, in favour of a relegation battle then it would undoubtedly be among the moves of the season. The ambitious Rams have not been scared away by the contrasting position that Blackburn find themselves in and where there's a will there is certainly still a way.

Of course, it wasn't so long ago that Birmingham City were left regretting their decision to sack Eustace in what led to their relegation despite being well-placed to compete for a top six finish when they made their decision. Now, Blackburn should be desperate to keep hold of the Derby target and avoid a similar fate.

Praised for the "very solid job" that he did at Birmingham by fan pundit HLTCO when the shock news of his departure emerged, Eustace should avoid being at the centre of another managerial change and remain on a path to success at Blackburn.

Derby, meanwhile, may find themselves with their tails tucked between their legs if their incredibly ambitious move is shut down before it can even accelerate in the coming weeks.