Derby County unsettled League One leaders Portsmouth at Fratton Park last time out in league action, with Joe Ward for Paul Warne's men bagging twice on the south coast in the barnstorming 2-2 draw.

John Mousinho's men needed a spectacular strike from Owen Moxon late in the second half to gain a share of the points for the table toppers, Derby pushing Pompey all the way in an exhilarating 90 minutes.

There were some standout performers for the away side that helped the Rams unnerve the confident hosts on the day, including Corey Blackett-Taylor who could find that he's now undroppable in the Derby lineups going forward after starring in the action-packed contest.

It hasn't been the smoothest ride for the exciting winger ever since he left Charlton Athletic for pastures new, but everything could start to slot into place now for the ex-Addicks man in a Rams shirt after a strong showing against Pompey.

Corey Blackett-Taylor's performance vs Portsmouth in numbers

Struggling to keep a consistent spot in the Rams first team since moving in January - with the game at Fratton Park only Blackett-Taylor's fourth start since relocating - the former Charlton attacker will demand he's a main starter now after shining brightly versus Portsmouth.

Blackett-Taylor would play a key role in Derby's opening goal versus Mousinho's hosts, driving forward through the middle of the park unchallenged before teeing Ward up with one of his two key passes to drill home for 1-0.

Away from putting it on a plate for Derby's number 23 to shock the league leaders, the 26-year-old attacker would fire two efforts of his own on Will Norris' goal to try and help his promotion-seeking side pick up a big win.

He would win three ground duels in the game as a lively presence going forward too - despite losing the ball on 11 occasions - before being substituted off with five minutes to play.

Yet to get up and running still with his first goal for the Rams, with Blackett-Taylor bagging nine goals when back at Charlton, the former Addicks winger will hope today's game on the road at Wycombe Wanderers can see him break his duck for his new employers on the way to another vital league victory being secured.

Blackett-Taylor's numbers vs Portsmouth Minutes played 85 Assists 1 Touches 26 Accurate passes 7/11 Key passes 2 Successful dribbles 2/6 Duels won 3/7 Stats by Sofascore

This star display at Fratton Park means the 26-year-old's spot in Warne's XI should be set in stone from now until the close of the regular season in April, with Warne wanting Blackett-Taylor to kick on and be an even brighter spark as his side aim to secure promotion in the weeks to come.

Blackett-Taylor's season in numbers

Warne will want Blackett-Taylor to recapture his electric Charlton best regularly playing for the Rams now, with the 6 foot winger picking up seven assists on top of the aforementioned nine goals when still on the books at the Valley earlier this season.

It has been an arguably underwhelming switch to date for Blackett-Taylor moving to Pride Park, with the likes of James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing being the main men for Warne's outfit still, but the Rams number 27 showed flashes of his past Charlton excellence away at Portsmouth.

The tricky attacker's positive display received many plaudits after the final whistle was blown, with DerbyshireLive journalist Leigh Curtis handing out an 8/10 rating to Blackett-Taylor and describing his surge forward for Ward's first of the night as 'majestic'.

Curtis also labelled the Derby number 27's performance as the best possible way to finally 'announce himself' after becoming an accidental background figure since joining, with lots more expected from the winger as he grows more confident in his new surroundings.