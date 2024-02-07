After a busy January transfer window, which saw Corey Blackett-Taylor and Ebou Adams arrive, it seemed as though Derby County could go on and welcome one more fresh face for Paul Warne even after deadline day. A fresh twist has now emerged, however.

Derby transfer news

Sat second in League One and just four points adrift of leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand, the January transfer window could prove to be the difference-maker for Derby come the end of the campaign. The Rams will be looking to make the most of Max Bird whilst they've still got him too, having seen the midfielder complete a permanent move to Bristol City late in the window, before re-joining Warne's side on loan.

Speaking about the deal, Warne said via The Derby Telegraph: "It was quite early on really. Max has been courted by a few clubs over the years. A year or two ago, a couple of clubs had offered big money for him. He didn't go and I always think it's difficult when you are a youth team player and come through the club, you always get looked upon differently by the fans, the staff and by everyone.

"You don't want to become part of the furniture, and I do feel that some players do that. For example, at my previous club, I had Ben Wiles and Jerry Yates. Both were amazing players but got to the stage where they thought they needed to go somewhere else and show their worth."

Perhaps looking to enjoy some good news on the transfer front, reports linked Derby with a move for Dwight Gayle, who was recently released from Stoke City and was seemingly spotted on his way to Pride Park. However, according to Leigh Curtis of The Derby Telegraph, Derby are not pursuing a deal for Gayle as things stand.

"Quick" Gayle would be worth the gamble

As Derby look to gain an edge in the race to leapfrog Portsmouth and win the League One title, Gayle would have been worth a punt, before the reports were rubbished by Curtis. The forward has plenty of experience, whether that be in the Championship or the Premier League, and was once at the centre of Alan Pardew's praise.

The former Crystal Palace boss said via FourFourTwo: "He [Gayle] seems a very uncomplicated player to me. He's very straightforward in his work. He's quick, good in the air and has two feet... blimey, there's not much more you could want is there really? He's got a good attitude, all he needs is experience and to grow in his confidence."

Gayle's Championship numbers speak for themself, but it seems as though Derby have opted out of pursuing the forward, who remains a free agent.

Dwight Gayle in the Championship Stats Appearances 145 Goals 62 Assists 21

As the weeks tick by, the Rams will hope that their decision doesn't come back to haunt them and Warne's current options do enough to earn a place back in the Championship.