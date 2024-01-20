Derby County look set to be closing in on the signing of a player who is "very difficult to defend against", according to a fresh update.

Derby's promotion chances & transfer news

The Rams look right in the mix to at least finish in the play-off positions in League One at the end of the season, having enjoyed a strong campaign to date. Automatic promotion also looks like a distinct possibility, with Paul Warne's side in impressive form at the moment.

Indeed, the Rams sit in third at the time of writing despite being held to a goalless draw at Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon, with a game in hand on League One leaders Portsmouth.

In order for Derby to give themselves the best possible chance of returning to the Championship, some key business may need to take place during the January transfer window. One player they have reportedly bid for is Charlton Athletic wide-man Corey Blackett-Taylor, seeing him as a primary target this month.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith is another player who has been linked with a move to the Rams, as Warne looks to reunite with a player he knows well, having managed him at Rotherham United.

It looks as though Derby could now be close to sealing a January signing, with a fresh claim suggesting as much.

Derby closing in on Corey Blackett-Taylor signing

According to an exciting update from Football Insider, Derby have had a bid accepted for Charlton ace Blackett-Taylor, with a move potentially being completed in the near future.

"Derby County have had a bid accepted for Charlton winger Corey Blackett-Taylor with the player set for talks and a medical on Friday (19 January). Blackett-Taylor is entering the final six months of his contract at The Valley and Derby have made him one of their top targets this month.

"The forward is now set to complete the formalities of a move to Derby, who are chasing promotion back to the Championship."

This is great news for anyone of a Derby persuasion, with Blackett-Taylor clearly a big transfer target for the club and someone who Warne no doubt believes can take his side to greater heights.

Corey Blackett-Taylor's League One stats this season Total Appearances 25 Goals 8 Assists 6 Dribbles per game 2.6 Shots per game 2.4 Key passes per game 1.6 Pass completion rate 81.5%

The 26-year-old has 14 goal involvements (eight goals and six assists) in 26 League One appearances so far this season, while ex-Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has lauded him in the past, saying:

"He’s very difficult to defend against. He’s in great form, he’s enjoying his football, enjoying the role. We try and provide and play a way that gets people like that on the ball, which we did really well. I was really pleased with how we got him the football today."

Blackett-Taylor can provide Derby with an extra sprinkling of attacking magic in the final third, making the Rams an even more formidable proposition in the promotion race, and at 26, there is no reason why he can't be a star man at the club for the foreseeable future.