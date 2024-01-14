Derby County are believed to have tabled a bid for an English player who is "very difficult to defend against", according to a new transfer rumour.

Derby transfer news and promotion hopes

The Rams are enjoying a good season in League One so far, sitting in fourth place in the table as they look to battle their way back into the Championship. In fact, Derby are only four points behind current leaders Portsmouth with two games in hand, meaning they could top the pile if they win both of those matches.

The Rams are arguably too big a club to be languishing in the third tier of English football, and the hope could be that some January transfer business is conducted, in order to increase their chances of going up in the coming months.

Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang has been linked with a move to the club, with an offer set to be made for his services, while Charlton Athletic favourite Corey Blackett-Taylor has also been seen as an option. West Ham attacker Divin Mubama has been linked, too, so there are seemingly plenty of targets out there.

Derby make Corey Blackett-Taylor offer

According to Football Insider, Derby have made a £250,000 offer for Charlton wing-back Blackett-Taylor, but have been rebuffed in their efforts.

"Derby County have had a bid for Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor rejected, sources have told Football Insider. Blackett-Taylor is entering the final six months of his contract at The Valley and Derby are keen to sign him this month.

"However, Charlton have turned down Derby’s £250,000 offer for Blackett-Taylor and insisted he is not for sale. The 26-year-old has been a stand-out performer for Charlton so far this season. The Rams are looking to add more firepower and creativity to their squad to aid their promotion push in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign."

It certainly looks as though Blackett-Taylor is a genuine target for Derby this month, but it is also obvious that Charlton are not willing to allow him to leave currently. For that reason, an improved bid may be required to test their resolve, or they may have to move on and look at other options, or wait until the summer transfer window.

Former Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson is a big admirer of the 26-year-old, saying of him during their time together at The Valley:

"He’s very difficult to defend against. He’s in great form, he’s enjoying his football, enjoying the role. We try and provide and play a way that gets people like that on the ball, which we did really well. I was really pleased with how we got him the football today."

This season, Blackett-Taylor is enjoying some excellent form in League One, scoring eight goals and registering six assists, with the table below highlighting his all-round impact:

Corey Blackett-Taylor stats in League One this season Total Appearances 25 Goals 8 Assists 6 Dribbles per game 2.6 Key passes per game 1.6 Pass completion rate 81.5%

It is a situation to keep an eye on for Derby supporters, but the Englishman's performances in 2023/24 to date show exactly why he could be a great addition from now until May, and beyond.