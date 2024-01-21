Derby County are believed to have made a "very good" offer to sign a new attacking player in January, according to an update from reliable journalist Leigh Curtis.

Derby transfer news

The Rams were frustratingly held to a 0-0 draw away to Lincoln City on Sunday afternoon, but they still find themselves in a strong position in the League One table, sitting third currently, and only two points adrift of Peterborough United in the second automatic promotion spot.

While Paul Warne's side look primed to at least finish in the playoff positions come May, new signings in the January transfer window could just elevate them to another level, allowing them to avoid the drama of the playoffs in the process.

Derby are reportedly closing in on the signing of Charlton Athletic ace Corey Blackett-Taylor, in what could be an excellent piece of business, and they have also been linked with a move for Bradford City striker Jake Young. Sheffield Wednesday attacker Michael Smith is another player who is seen as a target, allowing Warne to link up with his former player at Rotherham United in the process.

It looks as though a key addition could now be close, following a new claim that has emerged.

Derby submit "very good" offer for striker

Taking to X, Curtis claimed that Derby have tabled a "very good" bid for an unnamed striker, likely to be a loan, with Warne providing the quote, as the Rams look to conduct some more impressive business this month.

"Derby County have submitted a bid for a striker. Be surprised if it is done in time for Tuesday, but Paul Warne says it is a "very good" offer. Likely to be a loan deal."

It is so encouraging to see Derby acting in the transfer market this month, clearly seeing the importance of making some key signings for the second half of the season. Warne has already built a strong squad that is capable of gaining automatic promotion to the Championship without new additions, as the table shows, but an extra sprinkling of quality could make it even more likely.

Blackett-Taylor looks like a really strong incoming signing, assuming the deal gets done, with the Charlton man scoring eight goals and registering six assists in League One so far this season.

If the striker in question coming in is Young or Smith, both would represent good options, with the former a young talent who netted 16 times in League Two on loan at Swindon Town in 2023/24 to date, and the latter a hugely experienced player whose aerial prowess (2.6 aerial duel wins per game in the Championship this season) and goal threat could strengthen Warne's squad significantly.

It remains to be seen who it is that has emerged as Derby's No.1 striker target, but it makes complete sense to strengthen in that area, as matches come thick and fast in the coming months, potentially being decided by fine margins as the business end of the season arrives.