With Derby County sitting fourth and just two points adrift of Bolton Wanderers in the automatic promotion place in League One, albeit having played a game extra, the Rams could use this month to gain a crucial advantage over their promotion rivals. Given that they're behind in the race to go straight up to the Championship, avoiding the play-offs in the process, it's clear that Paul Warne's side could do with all the help they can get if they are to turn the tide on Bolton and perhaps even Portsmouth at the top of the tree.

With that said, reports suggest that Derby are set to make an offer to sign one particular attacking reinforcement who could go on to make a surprise difference for those at Pride Park this season.

Derby transfer news

Whilst Derby are hardly the biggest spenders these days, the January transfer window could yet see them dip back into the market to solve any remaining problems in Warne's side. As they reportedly seek attacking reinforcements, Derby would be wise to look at options within League One who could turn the Rams into serious title contenders, and they have now identified one near the foot of the table.

Related 3 free agents Derby County could look to sign in January Derby managed to consistently strike gold last transfer window without ever really spending the big bucks.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience, but if Derby do want to secure his signature they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Portsmouth in what could prove to be a vital battle off the pitch.

In the middle of a title race, it would certainly hand Derby a positive boost if they managed to get one over on the side that sits just four points above them, having played an extra game.

"Great" Lang would benefit from Wigan exit

Lang's goal record at Wigan doesn't exactly make for impressive reading. The former Liverpool man has scored just 31 times in 143 appearances, whilst also providing 18 assists. Now, after fairly disappointing numbers, Wigan are reportedly willing to let their winger depart. At 25-years-old, now could be the perfect time for Lang to move, however, and with promotion contenders interested, he should jump at the chance to discover his goalscoring touch.

Lang earned the praise of former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley during his loan spell at the club in 2018. Bentley told Morecambe's official website: "He was full of beans so it was like going from one extreme to the other. I go back to a goal Tom Barkhuizen scored at Portsmouth; as soon as he scored that goal he arrived because, before, he was a little bit stop-start, he was snatching at things and didn’t have that composure. Now, every one-on-one he (Lang) gets, he sticks away; the players get around him and he’s a likeable lad.

“The staff and the crowd love him and, one he got that goal, he was up and running. Then, once he got his first goal against Coventry, he grew in stature but he’s got to learn when to put his foot in because he has picked up a couple of injuries and had some time out. For a 19-year-old to have 10 goals – and the time in which he’s done it – is great.”